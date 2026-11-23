Universal Music Latino announces the signing of Venezuelan artist Corina Smith, highlighting her authentic blend of pop and reggaeton with plans for new releases in 2027.

Universal Music Latino has officially welcomed Venezuelan singer-songwriter Corina Smith to its roster, marking a significant expansion of its artist development initiatives. The record label announced the partnership by highlighting the artist's deep emotional connection with her audience and her distinct creative voice within the Latin music landscape. This strategic move positions Smith as a key figure in the next generation of Latin pop and R&B talent.

Artist Background and Musical Style

Smith is a Venezuelan artist who began her musical journey by writing songs in her bedroom before transitioning to a professional career. Her unique sound blends elements of pop, reggaeton, and R&B, creating a musical identity rooted in authenticity, vulnerability, and creative independence. The label praised her ability to pour genuine personal experiences into her songs, noting that this raw connection with listeners is a defining characteristic of her artistry.

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Universal Music Latino Partnership Details

According to the General Manager at Universal Music Latino, the decision to sign Smith was driven by her dedication and the genuine connection she maintains with her fans. The executive stated that the team believes Smith possesses all the necessary attributes to become one of the leading voices in the next generation of Latin music. The label expressed pride in welcoming her and supporting her new global journey as she continues to evolve as an artist.

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Artist Statement and Creative Freedom

Corina Smith responded to the announcement by emphasizing the sense of community she has built with her fanbase over the years. She explained that the Universal Music Latino team has provided a home for this shared universe, embracing her exactly as she is. Smith confirmed that this partnership allows her to continue making the music she loves with the support of a world-class team, ensuring that her creative independence remains intact as she builds this new chapter.

Recent Releases and Future Plans

Smith has already established a strong discography this year, including key collaborations with Mika Bahía on the track "Encubiertos," Dome on "@BOMBA DE HUMO," and Dani Barranco on "8 Preguntas." She has previously released three studio albums, demonstrating her consistency and longevity in the industry. Looking ahead, new music is slated for release in the first quarter of 2027 under her new chapter with Universal Music Latino.