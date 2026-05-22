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Universal Music Group, TikTok Announce New Multi-Year Licensing Deal

Music & Technology News

Universal Music Group, TikTok Announce New Multi-Year Licensing Deal
TiktokUMGLicensing Deal
📆5/22/2026 12:21 PM
📰billboard
12 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 25% · Publisher: 63%

The new licensing agreement between Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok is a multi-year deal, following the music company's exit of its catalog from the social media platform in 2024. The renewed agreement offers benefits to UMG artists, including marketing and advertising campaigns, access to ecommerce, and other artist-centric tools.

Universal Music Group ( UMG ) and TikTok have announced a new multi-year licensing deal , following the music company's withdrawal of its catalog in 2024. The renewed agreement provides UMG artists with marketing and advertising campaigns, as well as access to ecommerce and other artist-centric tools.

The new agreement aims to build on the success of the previous deal and extends TikTok's commitment to AI protections that promote human artistry, by jointly removing unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform

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