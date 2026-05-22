Universal Music Group, Spotify Events Reveal AI Music Tools, Deepfake Legislation

A significant event unfolded during the Greater Together LA summit, where Sir Lucian Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, discussed the upcoming AI-powered tool that would empower fans to create AI models and remixes of songs from participating artists. The same day, Spotify presented their new deal with UMG, marking a partnership to create artist-first AI music tools with opt-in participation from artists and rightsholders.

Universal Music Group ’s Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, participated in a Greater Together LA event where he discussed the company’s upcoming AI-powered tool, allowing fans to create AI models and remixes of songs from UMG-signed artists.

Simultaniously, Spotify revealed a new deal with UMG, outlining plans to create artist-first AI music tools with participation opt-in from artists and rightsholders. A bill regarding digital deepfakes in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate gained support from music industry groups and was passed with support from all three major music companies. Lastly, Grainge emphasized the importance of respecting human creativity and partnering with people who share similar values





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