Universal Music Group Prices 1 Billion Euro Bond Offering in Two Tranches

Universal Music Group has announced pricing for a 1 billion euro bond issuance, comprising two tranches with different maturities and interest rates. The bonds will be listed on the Amsterdam Euronext and are targeted at non-U.S. investors, with proceeds earmarked for corporate purposes and debt refinancing.

Universal Music Group ( UMG ) announced on Tuesday that it has priced a total of 1 billion euros in bonds, set to be issued on the Amsterdam Euronext stock exchange with an expected closing date of June 16.

The bond issuance consists of two tranches: a 500 million euro four-year note priced at 3.375% and maturing in 2030, and a 500 million euro ten-year note priced at 4.125% and maturing in 2036. UMG stated that the proceeds from this bond sale will be allocated for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing debt, covering transaction fees, and related expenses.

The offering is being conducted under UMG's Amsterdam-listed euro medium-term note program and will be sold exclusively to investors outside of the United States in accordance with regulatory requirements. According to reports from earlier in the week, UMG had arranged a separate 1 billion euro bridge loan that matures in late July, and the company also has a 500 million euro bond scheduled to mature in 2027.

These financial maneuvers come amid ongoing strategic developments, most notably the recent proposal by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to merge UMG with a Pershing entity and relocate the music company's listing to the United States. That proposal was ultimately rejected by UMG, after which Pershing Square sold its stake in the company. The bond offering is being managed by a consortium of financial institutions. BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB are serving as the global coordinators for the transaction.

The active bookrunners include IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Santander, and Société Générale. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and MUFG have been appointed as co-managers on the offering





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Universal Music Group UMG Bond Issuance 1 Billion Euros Amsterdam Euronext Bond Pricing Corporate Finance Debt Refinancing

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