Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula appoints Felipe Holguin as CEO, succeeding Jesus Lopez. Holguin brings digital and media expertise to the role.

Felipe Holguin has officially taken the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, a position effective immediately following the company's announcement on Tuesday, November 17. The newly appointed executive will lead the Latin music division from the company's regional headquarters in Miami, establishing himself at the center of one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors in the global entertainment industry. This leadership transition marks a significant strategic shift for Universal Music Group, as it seeks to leverage Holguin's extensive background in digital media, technology, and cross-cultural business development to further amplify the reach of Latin artists on the world stage.

Leadership Transition And New CEO Appointment

Felipe Holguin succeeds Jesus Lopez, who served as the head of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula for nearly three decades before stepping down from his operational role. Upon concluding his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Jesus Lopez has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of Universal Music Group's Global Talent Services, a position that allows him to remain involved with the company's broader talent infrastructure. The transition was announced with a clear emphasis on continuity and growth, highlighting the strong foundation Lopez helped build over his long career with the label. Felipe Holguin expressed his pride in welcoming Lopez to his new emeritus role, citing the accomplished leader's clear vision and the extraordinary foundation created by the existing teams.

Also read Jesús López, Legendary Latin Music Executive, to Become a Chairman Emeritus at Universal Music Group

Digital Expertise Over Traditional Music Industry Background

Unlike many predecessors in major label roles, Felipe Holguin does not come from a traditional background in record production or A&R within a label setting. Instead, he brings a wealth of experience in building creative businesses and leading large-scale digital organizations. His career trajectory has consistently focused on the intersection of technology, media, and finance across multiple countries and languages. This unique profile aligns with Universal Music Group's strategic direction to integrate advanced data analytics and digital platform expertise into its core music operations. Holguin's approach emphasizes the power of music to cross borders while remaining deeply rooted in the specific cultures that give it life, a philosophy that has guided his previous ventures in media and streaming.

Strategic Career History With Major Media Giants

Felipe Holguin's professional journey includes high-profile leadership roles at major media corporations, including his tenure as CEO of Fusion Media Group inside Univision. In that capacity, he applied a multi-language and multicultural approach to media operations, overseeing all aspects of the network including mergers, acquisitions, music streaming services, and televised award shows. His experience also extends to Exile Content Studio, where he played a key role in the launch and growth of its music business before its sale to HYBE. Most recently, Holguin worked with HYBE Latin America on strategy and operations, further solidifying his ties within the U.S. Latin market and the global K-pop and Latin music ecosystems. His educational background includes an MBA from Harvard Business School, complementing his practical experience in high-stakes media environments.

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Executive Statements On Global Cultural Impact

Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge highlighted Felipe Holguin's unique combination of artistic respect and business acumen in a press release. Grainge noted that Holguin combines a deep respect for artistry and the Latin creative ecosystem with expertise across business, technology, and data. The leadership team believes that Latin music has led the way in opening global audiences to artists around the world, demonstrating how music can transcend borders while staying grounded in cultural authenticity. Grainge expressed excitement about Holguin's ability to invest in the extraordinary and the unexpected, creating more global opportunities for artists through strategic partnerships and platform expansion.

Future Operational Goals And Talent Development

Felipe Holguin will begin his tenure at Universal Music's Miami offices this week, where he will collaborate with both local and global teams to identify and develop the next generation of musical talent. His primary objective is to support artists at every stage of their careers, from initial discovery to international stardom. Holguin emphasized that artists are the ultimate change agents, and his role is to bring together the ideas, platforms, and partnerships that help them reach fans and move culture forward. He acknowledged that Jesus Lopez and the talented people across Latin America and Iberia have been instrumental in shaping Latin music's global rise, and he is committed to building the company around artists to help their music travel even further. This strategic focus aims to sustain the momentum of Latin music's dominance in the global streaming landscape.