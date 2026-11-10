Universal Monsters The Mummy Returns With Remastered Black And White Edition

Skybound announces the remastered black and white release of Universal Monsters: The Mummy by Faith Erin Hicks. Two issues launch in early 2027 before The Mummy 4 arrives.

Skybound Entertainment has officially announced that Universal Monsters: The Mummy is returning to comic book stores with a newly remastered edition. This special release transforms the original four-issue limited run into a two-issue double feature presented entirely in black and white. The announcement confirms that writer and artist Faith Erin Hicks will return to helm this specific adaptation, which originally debuted in 2025.

Release Dates And Cover Art Details

The first issue of this remastered series is scheduled to arrive on February 24, 2027. Fans can choose between Cover A, created by Faith Erin Hicks and Lee Loughridge, or Cover B designed by Mark Chiarello. Both variants are priced at $6.99 and will be available at comic book shops as well as digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

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The second issue follows shortly after on March 24, 2027. This final installment features covers by Hicks, Loughridge, and Annie Wu. The dual release strategy allows readers to experience the complete narrative arc across two distinct months while maintaining the high production values associated with the Skybound brand.

Expansion Of The Universal Monsters Lineup

This project represents the fourth installment in the expanding Universal Monsters comic book line managed by Skybound and Universal Products & Experiences. The collection began with James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds in 2023. It was followed by Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! by Dan Watters, Ram V, and Matthew Roberts in 2024.

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Other notable entries include Michael Walsh's work by James Tynion IV and DANI, Phantom of the Opera by Tyler Boss and Martin Simmonds, and Blood of the Wolf Man by Joshua Williamson and Leomacs. Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis' The Bride of Frankenstein Lives! serves as the latest addition to this diverse roster of standalone stories from top-tier creators.

Helen Grosvenor Story And Film Connection

The remastered black and white edition revisits the story of Helen Grosvenor, a woman caught between two worlds and haunted by a cursed childhood encounter. This narrative provides readers with another glimpse into the Mummy mythology ahead of major screen adaptations. The timing of this release is strategically aligned with upcoming film projects.

Specifically, the comic release precedes Fraser's The Mummy 4, which is set to arrive on October 15, 2027. This publication schedule ensures that fans have fresh content to engage with during the lead-up to the theatrical release. The black and white format offers a distinct artistic perspective that complements the traditional color comics previously released.