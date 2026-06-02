Universal Extends Theatrical Run for 'Obsession' as PVOD Strategy Shifts

Universal Pictures revises its controversial PVOD windowing strategy, extending the theatrical run of the hit film 'Obsession' after unprecedented box-office gains, signaling a shift in industry approach.

Universal Pictures has been at the center of Hollywood's ongoing debate over theatrical windows and premium video-on-demand ( PVOD ) releases. The studio drew significant criticism for its decision to debut certain movies on the PVOD market just 17 days after their theatrical release s, affecting films such as Halloween Ends, The Holdovers, and Knock at the Cabin.

This move came around the same time as Warner Bros.

' equally contentious strategy to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously on HBO Max. Universal defended its approach by arguing that a film typically generates the majority of its potential box-office revenue within the first 17 days, especially if it opens below a certain financial threshold.

However, the studio has since revised its windowing strategy, committing to a minimum of four weekends in theaters for its releases this year and a five-weekend theatrical run beginning in 2027. This shift reflects a broader industry trend as studios reevaluate the balance between streaming and theatrical exhibition. Universal's revised strategy is already showing promising results, particularly with the film Obsession, directed by Curry Barker.

The movie, a pop culture phenomenon exploring themes of consent, was initially expected to debut on PVOD on June 2. However, after three consecutive weekends of unprecedented box-office gains-with each weekend outperforming the previous one-Universal decided to remove Obsession from its digital release calendar and grant it an extended theatrical run. Obsession was acquired by Universal subsidiary Focus Features for approximately $15 million at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

The film has since grossed around 140 times its reported budget of $750,000, making it one of the most profitable movies of all time by return on investment. This success underscores the potential of a more traditional theatrical release, even in an era dominated by streaming services. The performance of Obsession is a testament to the enduring power of the theatrical experience for certain types of films.

While Universal's earlier PVOD strategy faced backlash from theater owners and filmmakers alike, the studio's willingness to adapt its approach based on audience response could serve as a model for the industry. As streaming continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, the case of Obsession demonstrates that a well-crafted film with strong word-of-mouth can still thrive in theaters, provided studios give it the necessary time and support.

Universal's commitment to longer theatrical windows starting in 2027 suggests a long-term shift, but the immediate decision to keep Obsession in cinemas indicates that flexibility and data-driven choices are crucial in today's volatile market. Industry observers will be watching closely to see if other studios follow suit as the battle between streaming convenience and cinematic experience continues to evolve





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