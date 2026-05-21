Universal Epic Universe Commences Exclusive Collectibles Release to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Universal Epic Universe, a theme park hub in Orlando, Florida, is marking its first birthday by offering a range of exclusive collectibles for fans. The park's 5 themed areas and the central Celestial Park are unveiling diverse items. Lug bags and coinpurses of the park mascot Captain Cacao can be picked up at Dark Universe, Frankenstein Manor bags from Loungefly are available at Isle of Berk. Super Nintendo World is offering themed temporary tattoos and tote bags inspired by the Mount Beanpole level of Super Mario 3D World. Themed wands and collectible vinyls of soundtracks are available to devotees of dark and wizarding worlds.

Universal Epic Universe one-year anniversary merchandise will be available for preorder on ShopUniversal.com starting tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. The park consists of five separate areas, Dark Universe , Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World , The Ministry of Magic, and Celestial Park , themed around different franchises.

Fans can choose from Lug bags and coinpurses of the park mascot Captain Cacao, themed temporary tattoos, Frankenstein Manor bags, Toothless Loungefly bags, and apparel inspired by Super Mario 3D World and Wizarding World of Harry Potter. These items and more will be available on-location at Epic Universe and on ShopUniversal.com. Subscribe to the newsletter for merchandise and news updates





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Universal Epic Universe Collectibles Dark Universe Isle Of Berk Super Nintendo World The Ministry Of Magic Celestial Park Theme Park Birthday Collectors FGF CTD

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