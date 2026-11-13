Universal Announces The Mummy: Book of the Dead for 2028 Release

Universal Pictures confirms a fourth The Mummy film directed by Radio Silence, picking up where the original saga left off while ignoring the 2008 installment, with a planned 2028 release date.

Universal Pictures has officially confirmed the production of a fourth installment in its iconic horror-action franchise. The new film, titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2028. This announcement concludes years of speculation regarding the future of the beloved series that captivated global audiences two decades ago.

Radio Silence to Direct New Mummy Installment

Radio Silence, the horror filmmaking collective responsible for the critically acclaimed 2024 release Abigail, will serve as the directors for this upcoming project. The group is known for revitalizing the slasher genre with fresh, modern sensibilities. Their appointment signals a clear shift toward a darker, more intense tone for the franchise. The screenplay is being written by David Coggeshall, who previously crafted the script for Orphan: First Kill. Coggeshall's involvement suggests a focus on psychological tension and high-stakes narrative structure.

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Continuity Reset Ignores 2008 Dragon Emperor Entry

The studio has made a decisive move regarding the narrative timeline of the saga. The new film will directly follow the events of the original The Mummy and its sequel The Mummy Returns. It will completely disregard the 2008 entry titled The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. This third film, which featured Brendan Fraser in the original duo but lacked Rachel Weisz, was widely regarded as the weakest link in the series. Critics and audiences alike noted its poor reception and lower box office performance compared to its predecessors. By erasing the 2008 entry from continuity, Universal is resetting the franchise to its most successful era. This decision aligns with the renewed fan interest sparked by Brendan Fraser's acclaimed return to prominence.

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Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Legacy Influences Project

Although specific casting details for the lead roles have not yet been finalized, the legacy of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz remains central to the brand. Fraser's recent emotional performance in The Whale rekindled public appreciation for his acting range and charisma. This resurgence in popularity helped fuel fan campaigns requesting a continuation of the original story arc. Rachel Weisz, who played the pivotal role of Evelyn Carnahan, has not been confirmed for the new project. However, the script's adherence to the first two films implies that the narrative will honor the character dynamics established by Weisz and Fraser. The studio is likely looking to recapture the chemistry and adventure that defined the late 1990s and early 2000s entries. The original 1999 film laid the foundation for this cult classic status that persists today.

Production Timeline and Future Franchise Outlook

The 2028 release date provides Universal Pictures with ample time for development and production. This timeline allows the creative team to carefully craft a script that balances action with the supernatural elements that fans expect. The gap between the original 1999 release and the 2028 premiere spans nearly thirty years. This long interval highlights the enduring appeal of the Mummy mythology in popular culture. Industry analysts suggest that this reboot approach is designed to attract both nostalgic older fans and a new generation of viewers. The involvement of a current horror sensation like Radio Silence indicates a strategy to modernize the franchise without losing its core identity. The studio aims to establish a new canonical timeline that can support future spin-offs or sequels. This structured approach marks a significant commitment to revitalizing one of Hollywood's most historic monster properties.