Universal announces opening date for new kids theme park in Frisco

Universal is giving North Texas families something big to look forward to this summer. The company announced on Thursday that its highly anticipated Universal Kids Resort in Frisco will officially open on July 1, 2026. The project marks a major first for Universal, as a theme park specifically designed for younger children and their families.

Universal is giving North Texas families something big to look forward to this summer. The project marks a major first for Universal, as a theme park specifically designed for younger children and their families.

Located on a 20-acre site in Frisco, the park will feature seven themed lands inspired by popular characters and franchises, including Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jurassic World, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots, and Gabby’s Dollhouse. The experiences are designed to be “kid-sized,” giving younger guests interactive places to play, explore, and cool off.

“This is a theme park built with kids in mind,” said Sharon Parker, Director of Marketing and Sales for Universal Kids Resort, in an interview earlier this year with NBC 5. Universal says the park is geared primarily toward children ages 3 to 8, but officials expect it to appeal to the whole family.

"At the end of the day, we think that the inner child in all of us is going to brought to life once those families come to the park," said Parker. In addition to the park itself, a new Universal Kids Resort Hotel is opening just steps from the entrance. The hotel will feature 300 rooms and family suites, along with themed design elements, dining options, and a pool—all tailored for families visiting the resort.

All room types at the hotel will accept stays that start on June 30, including the Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen, and Signature Queen rooms, which can sleep up to five guests, and the Family Suites, which can sleep up to six guests. With the announcement, Universal also confirmed tickets are now on sale, including one-day and two-day admission, vacation packages, and the park’s first annual pass option.

Packages can include hotel stays, early park admission, and other on-site perks like a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket. The resort is expected to be a major draw for both North Texas families and tourists, adding to Frisco’s growing reputation as a destination for entertainment and development. Universal first announced plans for the Frisco park in 2023, pitching it as a more accessible, regional concept compared to its larger theme park destinations in Orlando and Hollywood.





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