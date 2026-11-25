Universal and Warner Bros. clash over similar movie titles Naughty and Nasty. The dispute involves Olivia Wilde and Jenna Ortega films targeting similar late 2027 release windows.

Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. are locked in a high-stakes conflict over two upcoming films with nearly identical titles, Naughty and Nasty. The stalemate centers on timing and brand confusion, as both movies are scheduled for late 2027 releases. This dispute highlights the growing complexity of Hollywood trademark management as major studios compete for audience attention.

Title Registration and Legal Mechanisms

Universal secured its claim by registering Naughty with the Motion Picture Association in 2023. The studio subsequently assigned the film a specific release date of November 5, 2027. This formal registration triggers the protections afforded under the MPA Title Registration Bureau guidelines. The bureau serves as the primary arbitration body for such industry-wide naming conflicts. A panel of intellectual property lawyers reviews these cases to ensure no misleading duplication exists in the marketplace.

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The legal framework governing this dispute relies on the binding nature of the TRB rulings. Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations, emphasized that distinct titles are vital for movie marketing. He noted that similarity in sound is a primary source of consumer confusion. Universal argues that its early registration grants it priority rights over the other project. The studio believes it has established a clear legal foothold before the other party can claim equity.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Narratives

Warner Bros. supports Nasty, a psychological drama directed by Mary Bronstein. The film stars Jenna Ortega and focuses on an elite gymnast competing for an Olympic spot. Clockwork Pictures, the production company behind Nasty, is a new shingle run by Neon veteran Christian Parkes. Although Clockwork has not officially set a date, four sources indicate a November 2027 target. This timeline places it in direct competition with Universal's scheduled Naughty premiere.

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Insiders at both studios acknowledge that Naughty and Nasty are essentially synonyms. This linguistic overlap raises concerns about brand dilution and audience misunderstanding. Sources close to Nasty argue that Universal is punching down at Clockwork's independent drama. They contend that the major studio is leveraging its registration power unfairly against a smaller entity. Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Pictures backs both projects and is actively seeking a resolution. Robbie's team aims to avoid lengthy MPA arbitration by facilitating a direct settlement between the rival giants.

Creative Details and Plot Distinctions

Naughty is a raucous Christmas comedy directed by Olivia Wilde. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage. The plot follows a single mother who must convince Santa Claus to testify at her divorce hearing. This comedic premise contrasts sharply with the dramatic tone of Nasty. The latter film explores intense psychological pressures within the world of elite gymnastics.

Director Mary Bronstein brings a different artistic vision to the Nasty project. The script deals with themes of manipulation and athletic ambition. The contrast in genre and target demographics is significant. However, the proximity of the release dates and the similarity of the titles threaten to overshadow these creative differences. The MPA may formally review the dispute to determine if the potential for confusion is substantial enough to warrant a title change or release date shift.

Market Impact and Future Implications

The outcome of this dispute will have significant implications for both studios. A resolution in favor of Universal would force Clockwork to change its title or delay its release. This could disrupt the production schedule for Nasty and affect the marketing strategy for Jenna Ortega's project. Conversely, if Nasty retains its title, Universal may face challenges in marketing Naughty without appearing derivative.

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Industry observers suggest that this conflict is unlikely to be resolved quietly. The involvement of LuckyChap Pictures adds a layer of prestige and pressure to find a compromise. Any public announcement from the MPA will set a precedent for future title registrations. The entertainment industry continues to watch this situation closely as it may influence how major studios approach naming conventions for blockbuster releases. The November 2027 window remains critical for both films to succeed in the competitive holiday season market.