Universal and Focus Features Delay Digital Release of Obsession

Universal and Focus Features have decided to delay the digital release of the movie Obsession, which was initially set for June 2. The film is expected to remain in theaters exclusively for the remainder of the standard 45-day window.

Universal and Focus Features have decided to delay the digital release of the movie Obsession , which was initially set for June 2. This decision comes just three weeks after the film's release, which has been one of 2026's surprise hits.

The film is expected to remain in theaters exclusively for the remainder of the standard 45-day window. Obsession has exceeded industry expectations, with its box-office grosses increasing week over week, and has given stiff competition to Disney's movies, especially considering its budget. The film's box office gross rose 10% over its previous weekend, which itself grew by 39% over the opening weekend.

With the film making more money in theaters, it's no surprise that its distributors would want to retain the momentum before it makes its way to digital platforms. Obsession has become one of the most profitable films of all time, having already earned more than 10 times its reported budget. The film currently sits at an impressive $1 billion at the global box office, alongside Backrooms, another horror movie made on a tiny budget by YouTube creators.

Both movies have taken the box office by storm, and their success is a testament to the power of independent filmmaking. The film's cast includes Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter, and is produced by James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris, with executive producers. The film's success is a result of its unique blend of horror and suspense, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

As the film continues to make money in theaters, it's clear that its distributors are eager to maintain the momentum and keep the film in theaters for as long as possible. The film's success is a reminder that even with a small budget, a well-made movie can still achieve great things at the box office.

The film's cast and crew are likely breathing a sigh of relief as the film continues to rake in the profits, and it's clear that Obsession is a movie that will be remembered for a long time to come. With its unique blend of horror and suspense, and its impressive box office numbers, Obsession is a film that is sure to be talked about for years to come





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