UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Speaks Out For First Time Since Arrest

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, released his first statement since his arrest. He expressed gratitude for the support he has received while in custody. The case has garnered significant attention and condemnation from officials, who have stressed the severity of the crime.

Luigi Mangione , facing first-degree murder charges for the ambush killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson , has issued a statement through a website established by his defense team. This marks Mangione's first public comments since a brief outburst to reporters before a court appearance in Pennsylvania in December. Thompson, meanwhile, is being held at a New York City detention facility and has expressed gratitude for the messages of support he has received.

Mangione's statement, posted on the website dedicated to providing updates on his case, acknowledges the numerous letters he has received at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He states, 'I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support.' Thompson's murder has been met with widespread condemnation. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized that 'this type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated.' Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who played a role in Mangione's arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, echoed this sentiment, stating that 'in some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero.' Mangione pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges during his arraignment on Monday. The charges stem from a December 4th incident where Thompson was shot from behind while walking on a Manhattan sidewalk. Authorities have uncovered writings on Mangione detailing his grievances with the healthcare system, adding another layer to the investigation. He faces multiple charges in both New York and Pennsylvania, including first-degree murder, in furtherance of terrorism, criminal possession of weapons, and other counts. Among the evidence collected at the scene were spent shell casings and a bullet bearing the words 'deny,' 'depose,' and 'delay,' according to the district attorney's office. UnitedHealthcare, the largest private insurer in the country, has been impacted by this tragic event. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the motives behind this heinous act





