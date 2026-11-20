By Jonathan Stempel Nov 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group sued the US government over its Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2027, saying the ratings threatened imminent harm by depriving the company

Nov 20 - UnitedHealth Group sued the US government over its Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2027, saying the ratings threatened imminent harm by depriving the company of bonus payments and lowering benefits for patients.

In a complaint filed late on Thursday, UnitedHealth said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services improperly used 26 measures to calculate ratings for 45 contracts, saying the agency lacked statutory authority, did not provide a chance to object, or both. UnitedHealth, the largest Medicare Advantage insurer, called the star ratings the government's "principal signal" to patients of plan quality. It said improperly low ratings could reduce its ability to offer preventive care, and hike premiums for patients.

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The agency released its 2027 ratings last month. Several other insurance providers including Aetna parent CVS Health have sued CMS over their ratings. Medicare Advantage, or Part C, lets patients who opt out of traditional Medicare enroll in private health plans known as Medicare Advantage Organizations. People age 65 and older or with disabilities are eligible for Medicare.

Star ratings range from one for poor to five for excellent. Higher-rated plans receive bonus payments from the government that can reach hundreds of millions or billions of dollars if costs stay low. UnitedHealth said ratings for the 45 contracts in dispute would rise by at least 0.5 stars, and as much as 1.5 stars, if CMS calculated them properly.

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"We did not take this step lightly," the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said in a statement about the lawsuit. "We remain committed to working with CMS to modernize the Stars program and create a more durable approach to measuring quality. "UnitedHealth served about 7.61 million patients under Medicare Advantage as of September 30, according to its latest quarterly report. It has a 30% share of the Medicare Advantage market, followed by Humana and CVS, according to the American Medical Association.

CVS sued over its star ratings last month, saying it could lose more than $2 billion in bonus payments and rebate retention. Humana filed a similar lawsuit in 2024. In May, a federal judge there said CMS calculated an incorrect star rating for Clover Health, and ordered a recalculation. The judge, US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, was assigned to the UnitedHealth and CVS cases.