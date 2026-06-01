United States Release Date for Na Hong-jin’s Sci-Fi Thriller Hope

On May 17, the South Korean movie Hope premiered at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, this sci-fi feature sees Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander performing in key roles. After receiving a warm critical reception at Cannes, Hope secured a release date stateside on September 9 in the United States. Deadline reports this date. If you’re looking for curated film coverage, subscribe to the newsletter for information on new releases, festival highlights, and context that can help film fans decide which movies to watch and follow. Get Updates

United States-based moviegoers can now mark their calendars for when Michael Fassbender ’s new, well-received sci-fi thriller will arrive in theaters. This article covers a developing story.

On May 17, the South Korean movie Hope premiered at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Hope secured a release date stateside on September 9. Deadline reports this. Looking for curated film coverage?

Subscribe to the newsletter to get clear, focused coverage of new releases, festival highlights, and context that helps film fans decide which movies to watch and follow. Get Update





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hope Cannes Film Festival Na Hong-Jin Michael Fassbender Alicia Vikander United States-Based Moviegoers Release Date Stateside Subscribed Curated Film Coverage Newsletter

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