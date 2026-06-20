United States is flying at men's World Cup, and Utah soccer fans are taking note

Four years after scoring just two goals in three group games before a 3-1 exit to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, the United States is flying under Mauricio Pochettino — and the country, including the 4,500 fans who gathered in Sandy — are taking notice.

SANDY — Vibes were as high as the temperature in some cases as thousands gathered at Real Salt Lake 's home stadium to cheer on theFernando Sanchez took it all in, between belts of his drum standing in front of more than 4,000 people at the Sandy stadium.

, exciting fans across the country — from the sellout crowd at 69,000-seat Lumen Field in Seattle to watch parties around the world, including Friday in Sandy.

"The vibe is amazing," Sanchez told KSL.com. "You can see all of the people who came out, everybody is happy because this World Cup means so much for Utah, for everybody. It's the best of the best from each country fighting on the field. That's what it feels like, and it's so good to be part of this game.

", Real Salt Lake employees braced to host as many as 6,000 American fans who submitted an RSVP to spend a portion of the Juneteenth holiday in 94-degree weather. In-game hydration breaks became as much of a necessity for fans as the players in Seattle, with hundreds flooding the open hydration stations, concessions area, and a few food trucks at each "quarter break" installed by FIFA for the first time at a men's World Cup.

, who scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the World Cup opener, forced the opening goal off Australia's Cameron Burgess.who at 21 is the youngest player on the roster, doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute off a set piece that was initially ruled offside. But after a lengthy video review where fans refused to sit down, pandemonium ensued as the U.S. fans in Sandy recognized their national team was moments away from clinching passage out of the group in the first men's World Cup on home soil since 1994.

It's the first time the United States men's national team has won consecutive games at a World Cup tournament since 1930. Yet it's not just the wins, but how the Yanks are winning that has Americans excited about a sport that has made significant strides domestically in three decades since the founding of Major League Soccer.

The U.S. is winning with an exciting brand of attacking soccer led by Balogun, who grew up in England but chose to represent the country of his birth over his parents' native Nigeria in 2023, and Christian Pulisic, the AC Milan winger with 33 goals in 87 international appearances from Pennsylvania who did not play Friday due to a calf injury. About 4,500 United States fans and supporters gathered for a watch party in Sandy, Utah, as the USA defeated Australia 2-0 in a group-stage game at the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, Friday, June 19, 2026.

, who showed up to the watch party with a half-dozen club teammates at Fire SC during Western Presidents Cup regional this weekend.

"The American dream. " Sunburn, heat and hydration aside, the moment created a memory for thousands of soccer fans and casuals alike. That included RSL season ticket holders, waiting until the end of the month-long international break But for one afternoon — and perhaps another, as the club plans to host a similar watch party next Thursday when the United States hosts Türkiye in Los Angeles — each soccer fan was pulling for the same team.

Except, perhaps, for the dozen or so Australia fans in the corner of the east lawn who represented their own Socceroos for the entire 90 minutes.

"Soccer brings everybody together," one RSL staff member said over the public-address system as fans headed for the parking lot while James Brown's "Living in America" blasted over the sound system after the full-time whistle. "That's what today was all about. "Cape Verde's star goalkeeper Vozinha gets a family boost before Uruguay clashSign Me Up





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