United States-Iran War Framework Proposal Showdown

The United States and Iran exchanged proposals on ending the war but failed to reach an agreement. The US rejected Iran's demands, calling them 'totally unacceptable,' while Iran presented a counterproposal that included a complete end to the war, recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief.

The United States and Iran did not agree on the framework for ending the war after both sides exchanged proposals over 10 days. The framework demanded a complete end to the war, recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief .

President Donald Trump rejected these terms, calling them 'totally unacceptable' and 'a piece of garbage.

' The Iranian state media framed the response as a strategy of strength, highlighting the regime's focus on projecting an Iranian victory and prolonging the conflict





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US-Iran War War Framework Proposal Showdown US-Iran Relations Tehran Streak Of Hormuz Iranian State Media Sanctions Relief

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