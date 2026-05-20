The Trump administration has brought criminal charges against the former Cuban President Raul Castro, accusing him of ordering the shootdown of two civilian aircraft in 1996 that resulted in the deaths of four people, three of them Americans. The indictment represents charges that federal prosecutors in Miami first drafted in the 1990s following the incident, which hardened U.S.-Cuba relations and prompted Congress to strengthen the embargo against the island.

The United States has brought criminal charges against the former Cuba n President Raul Castro as the Trump administration seeks an end to the Communist-run regime on the island.

Castro, 94, who took over from his brother Fidel to run the country from 2011 to 2021, is still seen as one of the most powerful figures in the country which is now suffering a major energy and food crisis exacerbated by a U.S. fuel blockade. While the U.S. has issued the criminal charges, it does not have the jurisdictional power to go into Cuba and arrest Castro.

Announcing the charges on Wednesday, Justice Department officials said Castro, a Cuban revolutionary leader who helped his brother Fidel run the country for decades, was wanted for his alleged role as defense minister in ordering the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft belonging to the Cuban-American group Brothers to the Rescue. Four people, three of them Americans, were killed in the attack by two Cuban MiG fighters in international airspace.

The indictment represents charges that federal prosecutors in Miami first drafted in the 1990s following the incident, which hardened U.S.-Cuba relations and prompted Congress to strengthen the embargo against the island.offering them a"new relationship" with the US and $100 million in aid. He argued the country was not suffering"22 hour blackouts" because of the U.S. blockade but because of the decades-long mismanagement and corruption of the Cuban government.

Rubio, who is the son of Cuban migrants who moved to the U.S. before the Communist Revolution, delivered the five-minute message in Spanish where he heavily criticised the Cuban government's state corporation known as GAESA, which runs many of the enterprises on the island. President Donald Trump in recent months has not ruled out military action to"take over" the Communist island just 90 miles south of Florida while Rubio has said the country must see a system change.

The U.S. government since March has suggested it could take over a"weakened" Cuba after seizing control of neighbouring Veneuzuela's oil exports - for which Cuba had become reliant on. That shortage in oil has led to severe shortages on the island and the shut down of businesses, schools, public transport and most essential services.

With multiple nationwide blackouts reported in recent months, hospitals are running on back-up generators and most locals in the capital of Havana have less than an hour of electricity a day. Raul Castro is a key Cuban revolutionary leader who helped his brother Fidel sweep the U.S-backed military dictator Fulgencio Batista from power in the rebel guerrila war in 1959.

Upon the establishment of the successful Revolution, he helped serve as Defense Minister for several decades and was a leading government figure while the new Communist government re-nationalized institutions and set about instating policies of universal healthcare, education and providing subsidized housing and jobs. When Fidel stepped down as leader in 2011, Raul took over as president and following his brother's death negotiated a period of reapprochment and some reforms with the then Obama administration.

That period saw Cuba come out of its diplomatic isolation and the U.S. relaunch commercial flights to Cuba for the first time in 50 years





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United States Criminal Charges Raul Castro Fidel Castro Defense Minister Brothers To The Rescue 1996 Shootdown Cuban Mig Fighters International Airspace Cuban Revolutionary Leader Fulgencio Batista Communist Revolution Defense Minister Universal Healthcare Education Subsidized Housing And Jobs Cuban Government GAESA U.S. Blockade Cuba Venezuela Oil Exports Severe Shortages Nationwide Blackouts Hospitals On Back-Up Generators Locals In Havana With Less Than An Hour Of Ele

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