United Nations' top court issues landmark advisory opinion on right to strike

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark advisory opinion on the right to strike, clarifying whether employees are lawfully allowed to walk off the job. The opinion was requested by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to settle an internal dispute over whether one of the ILO's conventions gives workers the right to strike. The decision could have a worldwide impact on labor regulations, enshrining the right to strike in labor standards and international trade agreements.

The United Nations’ top court issued a landmark advisory opinion on the right to strike on Thursday, finding that a cornerstone labor treaty protects the ability of workers to walk off the job.

The International Court of Justice was asked in 2023 by the International Labor Organization, a U.N. agency, to settle an internal dispute over whether one of the ILO's conventions gives workers the right to strike. Advisory opinions aren't legally binding but carry significant weight. The decision could have a worldwide impact on labor regulations, enshrining the right to strike in labor standards and international trade agreements





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International Court Of Justice International Labor Organization Right To Strike Labor Treaty Advisory Opinion

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