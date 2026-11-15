ULA Vulcan rocket fails 10 minutes after launch, destroying 40 Amazon Leo satellites

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket suffered an anomaly during its climb to space on Sunday, failing to deliver 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites to orbit in the first outright failure in ULA history.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites malfunctioned during its climb to space on Sunday, dooming the payload and throwing a costly wrench into both companies' launch schedules.

Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit, ULA said in a statement some 50 minutes after liftoff. ULA did not provide any specifics on what caused the rocket to fail.

Also read ULA Postpones Vulcan Rocket Launch to Address Technical Issues Ahead of Major Amazon Mission

Since the anomaly just occurred, we don't have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today, the company said. We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action and return to flight as quickly as possible. Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us something, the aerospace company added.

United Launch Alliance Vulcan History

It was the first outright failure of a United Launch Alliance rocket since the company, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, was formed in 2006. The Vulcan, powered by two methane-fueled BE-4 main engines provided by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and six strap-on boosters built by Northrop Grumman, is the rocket replacing ULA's fleet of Atlas 5 rockets. It now faces a potentially significant grounding while engineers review telemetry and implement fixes.

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The 214-foot-tall Vulcan blasted off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:40 p.m. ET, thundering away on a northeasterly trajectory atop 3.8 million pounds of thrust. The New York Post reported the launch took place at around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. A launch attempt Friday was scrubbed after problems knocked out a gaseous nitrogen plant that serves multiple launch providers. Another delay was ordered Saturday because of network problems between the Vulcan and ground systems.

On Sunday, launch controllers called a hold at the T-minus 20-second mark because of an unexplained technical issue with the rocket. Re-targeting the end of the launch window, ULA resolved the problem and the rocket roared to life at the end of the launch window. It is not yet known if the problem that interrupted the countdown played any role in the subsequent failure.

Vulcan Flight and Booster Performance

Climbing away through a cloudless blue sky, the Vulcan put on a spectacular weekend sky show as it headed for space. The strap-on boosters appeared to work normally, helping boost the rocket out of the dense lower atmosphere before burning out and falling away about a minute and 40 seconds after liftoff.

The two methane-burning BE-4 engines powering the Vulcan's first stage then continued the climb toward orbit, but they appeared to fire longer than expected based on ULA's pre-launch timeline. The first stage also appeared to separate from the hydrogen-fueled Centaur upper stage later than expected, and telemetry-driven animation showed the Centaur making unusual orientation adjustments early in the burn. After stage separation, the Centaur upper stage engines took over for a planned 12-minute and 15-second burn.

According to ULA's update, something went wrong during that Centaur firing, but no additional details were immediately provided. ULA's launch commentators did not mention any problems and the launch broadcast came to an end without confirming whether the Centaur's first planned engine firing went for the full duration.

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It was only the fifth flight of a Vulcan rocket and the first in nine months as ULA and booster-supplier Northrop Grumman worked to resolve problems with nozzles used by strap-on solid-fuel boosters that marred two earlier flights. ULA spent months working to resolve those booster nozzle problems. There is risk with any launch, and that's especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01, Amazon Leo said in a post on X, using a designation meaning Leo Vulcan flight 1.

Amazon Leo Satellite Plans

ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan. Sunday's launch was the first of 38 Vulcan flights purchased by Amazon to launch its Leo satellites, designed to compete head-to-head with Elon Musk's and other space-based internet providers.

The Vulcan Leo 1 mission was to be the first in a series of takeoffs with the Seattle-based tech giant to place broadband satellites in orbit and provide internet access in service dead-zones on Earth. ULA has already launched eight Leo flights using Atlas 5 rockets, 24 aboard the European Ariane 6, and 13 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9. More than 3,300 Leo satellites will be needed to complete the constellation.

Sunday's flight would have pushed the total number launched to date to 436. Instead, Amazon Leo will now have to wait on ULA's failure investigation to run its course before trying again with a Vulcan. The company also is waiting for Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin to get its New Glenn rocket flying again after a failure caused by a problem with an oxygen valve in one of New Glenn's seven BE-4 first-stage engines.

Blue Origin and Investigation Response

The BE-4, also built by Blue Origin, powers the Vulcan's first stage, but the engines used Sunday had been retrofitted with a fix by Blue Origin engineers. While the cause of the failure is not yet publicly known, ULA is committed to full transparency with our customers, and they will have visibility into the investigation process, which utilizes rigorous methodology and corrective action, the company said.

Appreciate you quickly keeping the public and your partners informed, Isaacman wrote on the social media platform X. The team at @NASA is available to assist in all matters related to the investigation and remediation effort. Artemis, Moon Base, and the nation need ULA. We are in your corner and here to help.