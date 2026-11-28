Federal regulators have shut United Fidelity Bank, in the biggest US bank failure for years.

Federal regulators have shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank in the biggest U.S. bank failure in more than two years, with another American lender stepping in to take over its operations and protect customers' savings.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced on Friday that First Citizens Bank had agreed to acquire the failed lender's assets and assume its deposits, although certain brokered deposits are excluded from the transfer. United Fidelity held $5.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in deposits at the end of September, with the FDIC estimating that its collapse will cost the federal deposit insurance fund $1.83 billion. What Happened to United Fidelity Bank?

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The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency closed the Evansville-based lender on Friday evening after determining that it was in an "unsafe or unsound condition to transact business". The regulator said the bank was “likely to be unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business". The closure marks the largest American bank failure since Philadelphia-based Republic Bank collapsed in April 2024 with approximately $6 billion in assets.