Federal regulators have seized and shut down United Fidelity Bank, marking the country's largest bank failure in more than two years.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said First Citizens Bank would take over all of United Fidelity Bank’s deposits and assets. Federal regulators seized and shut down United Fidelity Bank, saying the bank with branches in four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands was at risk of being unable to meet depositors’ demands.

The move marks the country’s largest bank failure in more than two years. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said First Citizens Bank would take over all of Evansville, Ind. -based United Fidelity’s deposits and assets. The closed bank’s 22 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and the Virgin Islands will reopen as First Citizens branches by Monday, and customer accounts will be transferred automatically, the FDIC said.

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“We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success,” Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of Raleigh, N.C. -based First Citizens Bank, said in a statement Friday. United Fidelity had approximately $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in total deposits as of the end of September, according to the FDIC.