United CEO urges FAA to boost staffing as O'Hare taxi times rank among nation's longest

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is urging the FAA to increase air traffic controller staffing, citing lengthy aircraft taxi times at O'Hare International Airport.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is urging the FAA to increase air traffic controller staffing, citing lengthy aircraft taxi times at O'Hare International Airport. As the busy holiday travel season approaches, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is urging the Federal Aviation Administration to increase air traffic controller staffing, citing lengthy aircraft taxi times at O'Hare International Airport.

"When you come in the first time, you're kind of questioning what's going on? And then the second, the third, the fourth time you come to Chicago, you start realizing it's one of those things you got to start anticipating," said O'Hare passenger David Toth. Louise McCulloch, another passenger at O'Hare, said travelers are often eager to leave the airport as soon as they land.

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"I think everyone is always just ready to get home once you land, so I'm one of the many on the flights who are anxious and prepared to get off the plane and prepared to go home," McCulloch said. According to FAA data, the average taxi-in time at O'Hare, from landing to arrival at the gate, is 20 minutes.

The average taxi-out time, from the gate to takeoff, is 28 minutes, placing O'Hare among the airports with the longest taxi waits in the country.

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"It's the only airport in the country where aircraft that are taxiing can't cross runways. That's why it feels like you're driving to Milwaukee sometimes when you're going around because it's the only airport in the country that you have to go around the whole airport to get to your gate," Kirby said. Kirby pointed to a shortage of air traffic controllers, saying staffing issues affect airport operations.

"We don't use all the runways. You know, the south tower is often not staffed, and when the south tower is staffed, commute time, the taxi times are six or seven minutes per flight faster," he said. The comments come as O'Hare has again become the world's busiest airport for takeoffs and landings and as United Airlines and American Airlines compete for market share at the airport during a major terminal expansion project.

Earlier this year, the FAA imposed limits on the number of flights operating in and out of O'Hare amid concerns that runways, terminals, and air traffic control resources could be overwhelmed.

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