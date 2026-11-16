United Airlines resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights on Monday, days after a nationwide FAA ground stop. The airline said there was no impact on flights in progress or United Express flights, and no indication of a cybersecurity issue.

United Airlines said Monday it resolved a widespread system outage that delayed departing flights, marking another disruption for travelers just days after a nationwide FAA ground stop.

The airline said the technology issue affected departing flights but had no impact on flights already in progress or on United Express regional flights. We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures, United Media Relations told Fox News Digital. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue, the airline added.

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Passengers Report Flight Delays Due To Outage

Earlier Monday, passengers reported being unable to take off, with one saying their flight was returning to the gate because the crew could not obtain performance data needed for departure. United had earlier described the problem as a widespread system outage. We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, an airline spokesperson said in an emailed statement. There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights.

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On its official X account, United wrote in response to a passenger: We are aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. The airline apologized and urged travelers to monitor their flight status through the United app or its website. Its response did not identify the cause or provide an estimated restoration time.

One passenger reported being stuck on the tarmac, saying crews could not clear planes for takeoff because they could not connect to a weight system. Another social media user said their flight was returning to the gate after the pilot announced a company wide IT issue that left the crew unable to get performance data for takeoff. Pilot just announced ALL of United Airlines has a company wide IT issue, the user wrote. We are going back to the gate.

Social Media Users Describe Systemwide IT Failure

Another passenger reported a similar announcement while waiting for departure. Waiting to take off, on the runway, and the pilot just said we cannot take off because United is experiencing a system-wide computer outage, the user wrote. The X account @theATCapp also posted that it was receiving reports of a systemwide IT outage affecting the airline. United's response acknowledged a widespread outage but did not confirm the passengers' descriptions of the affected systems.

The number of flights and airports affected was not immediately clear. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that United's mainline departures were beginning to resume. We are seeing mainline departures resuming in the last few minutes, the service posted on X. At Los Angeles International Airport, Fox News correspondent Max Gorden spoke with several passengers at the United counter who were able to check in for their flights.

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However, an agent showed Gorden her United mobile device, which appeared to be experiencing technical problems. The outage came just days after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop that impacted thousands of flights over the weekend. On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system.

Investigators Examine Routers After Ground Stop

Duffy said investigators were examining two routers after the nationwide FAA ground stop and that there were no signs of a foreign cyberattack. The FAA later said air travel should be back to normal Sunday after the nationwide ground stop. A former top FAA official warned of a 48-hour recovery after aging technology was overwhelmed ahead of the ground stop.

The disruption left passengers stranded aboard planes across the country, with Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley describing his firsthand experience aboard a grounded aircraft and the uncertainty facing travelers as they awaited updates. Information for this article was taken from a tweet response from United Airlines on X on Nov. 16, 2026, and an emailed statement. Previous reporting by LiveNOW from FOX and The Associated Press also contributed. This story was reported from San Jose.