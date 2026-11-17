United Airlines faces a widespread system outage Monday, grounding departing flights at its Chicago hub and other hubs due to a technology failure affecting takeoff data.

United Airlines confirmed a widespread system outage on Monday that has forced the carrier to ground departing flights. The disruption began around 3:30 p.m., primarily impacting operations at the airline's headquarters in Chicago. This incident represents a significant technological failure that has halted the ability of aircraft to receive essential performance data required for takeoff.

Core Details of System Failure

The carrier explicitly stated that the trouble is confined to aircraft that have not yet left the ground. Planes already in the air were not affected by this technology issue, nor were United Express regional flights. United Express regional flights operate under separate protocols that remained functional during this specific outage. This distinction is critical for understanding the scope of the operational freeze currently affecting the airline's ground movements.

Also read United Airlines says it has a widespread system outage just days after nationwide ground stop

One controller reported that nothing was transmitting, according to a recording cited by NBC Chicago. Another controller stated there was no estimate for when the system would return to normal function. This lack of visibility has created uncertainty for passengers and crew alike as they wait for technical resolutions. A United pilot in Houston requested permission to hold at the gate until the issue was resolved.

Passenger Accounts and Operational Impact

Passengers have shared detailed accounts of the disruption affecting their travel plans. One passenger reported that a pilot announced the plane was unable to get performance data for takeoff and was returning to the gate. Another traveler described sitting on the tarmac in Charleston while the airline worked to confirm aircraft weights manually.

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A third passenger, whose post drew a reply from United, noted that the pilot reported a weight system check error. This individual distinguished the current event from a nationwide ground stop that occurred on Friday. The inability to calculate weight and balance data prevents the airline from ensuring safety compliance for departure. This specific error highlights the critical nature of the software components involved.

Regulatory Context and Previous Incidents

United has not disclosed the specific cause of the breakdown or named the systems that went down. The carrier has also not counted the exact number of flights held as of the latest reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Airspace System page showed two local stops as of 5:22 p.m. Eastern time. Weather held flights at San Francisco International, while construction held them at Austin-Bergstrom International.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures at every U.S. airport on Friday for more than four hours after a telecommunications breakdown hit air traffic control centers. That event canceled roughly 12,000 flights that day, highlighting vulnerabilities in national infrastructure. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford commented on the need for modernization during Fox News Sunday. He emphasized that the FAA is still built on telecom architecture from the 1980s.

Historical Precedents and Future Steps

United's departure systems went down in August 2025 as well. NPR reported that the computer calculating aircraft weight and balance failed during that period. Hundreds of flights were disrupted during the previous incident. The FAA issued ground stops at Chicago, Houston, Denver, Newark, and San Francisco. Service was restored within hours of that earlier outage.

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Duffy called for a brand-new telecom system to replace the aging infrastructure. This call for modernization comes as carriers and regulators grapple with increasing reliance on complex digital systems. The current outage serves as a reminder of the fragility inherent in these critical travel networks. No new timeline for resolution has been provided by the airline.