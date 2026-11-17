Travelers at San Francisco and San Jose airports face renewed chaos as a United Airlines system outage grounds planes, exacerbating delays and lost luggage issues following a previous ground stop.

As Bay Area airports struggled to recover from Friday's ground stop, a new headache hit travelers Sunday when United Airlines briefly grounded planes due to a "widespread system outage.

Airports, still recovering from Friday's ground stop order, experienced more chaos on Monday when United Airlines briefly grounded flights due to a"widespread system outage.

Also read United Airlines says it has a widespread system outage just days after nationwide ground stop

" Crowds have been gathered at the San Francisco International Airport and the San Jose Mineta International Airport, coping with long delays and lost luggage. As Bay Area airports struggled to recover from Friday's ground stop, a new headache hit travelers Sunday when United Airlines briefly grounded planes due to a "widespread system outage.

" The temporary pause added to lingering issues across major hubs—including San Francisco International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport —where crowds, long delays, and lost luggage continued to disrupt weekend travel. At SJC, Dixie and Glen Hieb were among those waiting to see how the outage would impact their trip home to South Dakota.

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"If it changes and we can't get out, we'll just make other arrangements," Dixie Hieb said. "We're headed to South Dakota, so it's not like we're going to drive. We're going to wait for another flight.

"Others opted to skip flying altogether. Carol Heenan of Aptos and her family were stranded in Phoenix following Friday's disruptions before deciding to rent a car and drive back to California. They arrived at SJC on Sunday hoping to track down their lost luggage.

"We were there from 1:30 that afternoon to 5:30 the next morning in the airport, sleep-deprived and everything," Carol Heenan said. "And then we decided, 'Let's just drive home. '"For those who did make it into the air, crowded terminals and overbooked cabins caused further frustration. Beverly Simons of Santa Clara sat on the tarmac for an hour leaving San Diego before finally arriving in San Jose.

"It was just really crowded," Simons said. "They were asking people to give up their spot and take a later flight—like 8:30 tonight for the 9:30 flight this morning. "Ripple effects at SFOAt SFO, a combination of weather and airline backlogs led to hundreds of delays and cancellations. The disruptions meant San Francisco resident Arthur Perez was likely going to miss his connecting flight for a business trip.

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"Yeah, I have to go for work," Perez said. "Everyone has been very nice, but they can't help. It's just the way it is.

" Back in the South Bay, the Heenans said they were relieved to finally be home, though the weekend ordeal has soured them on air travel for the foreseeable future. "I don't want to be on an airplane for quite a while. I'll drive to where I need to go to," Carol Heenan said.

"It's probably not the best time to ask us if we're going to fly. It might be a while. "