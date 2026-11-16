United Airlines confirmed a systemwide technology outage on Monday that prevented departing flights from taking off, just days after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel across the country.

United Airlines confirmed a widespread system outage on Monday afternoon that affected departing flights, just days after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted travel across the country.

The airline said it was troubleshooting a technology issue but did not identify the cause or provide an estimated restoration time. We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, the airline said in a statement Monday afternoon. There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. United apologized to customers on social media and urged travelers to monitor their flight status through the United app or its website.

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We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, the airline wrote. We are aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. It was not immediately clear what parts of the airline systems were affected, how many flights were impacted, or how many airports were involved. United response acknowledged a widespread outage but did not confirm passengers descriptions of the affected systems.

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Passengers report planes unable to take off

Passengers reported planes unable to take off, with some stuck on the tarmac. One passenger said crews could not clear planes for takeoff because they could not connect to a weight system. Another social media user said their flight was returning to the gate after the pilot announced a company wide IT issue that left the crew unable to get performance data for takeoff. Pilot just announced ALL of United Airlines has a company wide IT issue, the user wrote.

We are going back to the gate. Another passenger reported a similar announcement while waiting for departure. Waiting to take off, on the runway, and the pilot just said we cannot take off because United is experiencing a system-wide computer outage, the user wrote. The X account @theATCapp also posted that it was receiving reports of a systemwide IT outage affecting the airline.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The outage came days after a malfunction in the FAA network prompted a nationwide ground stop on Friday. Following that ground stop, United CEO Scott Kirby praised the FAA decision to halt flights and thanked employees and customers for their patience.

United CEO calls for improved aviation technology

He also called for better technology and full staffing to help prevent future outages. Kirby said he had spoken directly with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and aviation leaders from both parties in Congress about the impact on United passengers and employees. This moment must be a call to action, Kirby said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

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It is critical for safety, our passengers, and our economy that we fix our nation Air Traffic Control system now. Separately, investigators were examining two routers after the nationwide FAA ground stop but found no signs of a foreign cyberattack. FAA said air travel should be back to normal Sunday after the nationwide ground stop. The number of flights and airports affected by Monday outage was not immediately clear.

Travelers face uncertainty during United system outage

United urged travelers to check the app or website for updates and said it appreciated customer patience while teams worked through the issue. The airline response did not confirm the passengers descriptions of the affected systems or specify when operations would return to normal. Travelers faced uncertainty and limited communication as they awaited updates on when flights could resume. Former top FAA official warned of a 48-hour recovery after aging tech was overwhelmed ahead of the ground stop.

The latest outage added to frustration for passengers still dealing with lingering delays and cancellations from the prior FAA disruption. United said there was no impact on flights already in progress or on United Express flights. The airline continued to troubleshoot the technology issue affecting departing flights as of Monday afternoon.