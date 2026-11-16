Air traffic control audio captured United aircraft reporting problems receiving critical takeoff data from dispatch, including weight, balance and performance information.

Air traffic control audio captured United aircraft reporting problems receiving critical takeoff data from dispatch, including weight, balance and performance information. United Airlines issued a statement Monday afternoon about a “widespread system outage,” just days after a nationwide ground stop caused flight disruptions across the country.

The Chicago-based airline wrote in a statement,"We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights. There is no impact on flights in progress.

Also read United Airlines says it has a widespread system outage just days after nationwide ground stop

"In a message to a traveler who said they were stuck on the tarmac, United said,"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this.

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Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at Air traffic control audio captured United aircraft reporting problems receiving critical takeoff data from dispatch, including weight, balance and performance information. Although the extent of the disruptions wasn't immediately known, multiple social media users reported flight delays, planes waiting on the tarmac and some flights being held at the gate.several major U.S. banks