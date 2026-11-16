United Airlines said Monday it resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, days after a nationwide FAA ground stop. The airline said there was no indication of a cybersecurity-related issue.

United Airlines said Monday it resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, marking another disruption for travelers just days after a nationwide FAA ground stop.

The Chicago-based airline said some flights were delayed Monday afternoon because of the issue. Flights already in the air and flights on the United Express regional network were not affected, the airline said. United Media Relations told Fox News Digital that the problem had been fixed. We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures, the airline said.

Also read United Airlines resolves widespread system outage that delayed departing flights

United Airlines Technology Issue Resolved

While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. The airline added, There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue. United apologized and urged travelers to monitor their flight status through the United app or its website. Earlier Monday, passengers reported being unable to take off.

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One said their flight was returning to the gate because the crew could not obtain performance data needed for departure. United's official X account responded to a passenger, writing, We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. The response did not identify the cause or provide an estimated restoration time.

Passengers Report Stuck Flights

One passenger reported being stuck on the tarmac, saying crews could not clear planes for takeoff because they could not connect to a weight system. Another social media user said their flight was returning to the gate after the pilot announced a company wide IT issue that left the crew unable to get performance data for takeoff. Pilot just announced ALL of United Airlines has a company wide IT issue, the user wrote. We're going back to the gate.

Another passenger reported a similar announcement while waiting for departure. Waiting to take off, on the runway, and the pilot just said we can't take off because United is experiencing a system-wide computer outage, the user wrote. The X account @theATCapp also posted that it was receiving reports of a systemwide IT outage affecting the airline.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking. The number of flights and airports affected was not immediately clear.

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Flight Departures Begin To Resume

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that United's mainline departures were beginning to resume, posting on X, We are seeing mainline departures resuming in the last few minutes. The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon. At Los Angeles International Airport, Fox News correspondent Max Gorden spoke with several passengers at the United counter who were able to check in for their flights.

However, an agent showed Gorden her United mobile device, which appeared to be experiencing technical problems. The airline's response acknowledged a widespread outage but did not confirm the passengers' descriptions of the affected systems. The disruption came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the system.

Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at United. The FAA said air travel should be back to normal Sunday after the nationwide ground stop. A former top FAA official warned of a 48-hour recovery after aging technology was overwhelmed ahead of the ground stop. Investigators were examining two routers after the nationwide FAA ground stop and found no signs of a foreign cyberattack.