United Airlines fixed a technical issue causing departure delays in Chicago. The airline clarified the problem was not cybersecurity-related and did not affect airborne flights.

United Airlines confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had fully resolved a significant technology issue which caused widespread delays for departing flights from its Chicago hub. The carrier stated that the disruption was contained within specific departure operations and did not impact flights currently in the air or those operated by its United Express regional network. This resolution arrived just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration network prompted a nationwide ground stop for U.S. aviation.

The airline resolved the technical fault approximately one and a half hours after flight crews first began reporting difficulties with specific onboard systems to air traffic controllers. United explicitly stated there was no indication that the incident was related to a cybersecurity breach or any malicious attack. The company apologized to passengers for the inconvenience on social media platforms while clarifying the nature of the disruption.

Also read United Airlines Tech Outage Hits Flights as Banking and Aviation Sector Failures Mount

Although United did not immediately release specific details about which internal systems were affected, pilot communications revealed the root cause. Pilots informed air traffic controllers that the problem involved the system used to calculate a plane final weight to ensure safe takeoff. A recording from the Air Traffic Control app showed a United pilot in Houston requesting permission to remain at the gate until the system functioned correctly.

Data from the flight tracking website FlightAware indicated that United experienced 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon. Despite the volume of delays, the airline emphasized that the issue was isolated and did not extend to its broader operational network. Flights that had already departed or were operated by regional partners under the United Express brand remained unaffected by the glitch.

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This incident marks the latest in a series of high-profile technology meltdowns affecting major U.S. institutions and critical infrastructure. Earlier on Monday, thousands of customers reported being unable to access online accounts at several major banks following a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase. The sequence of disruptions also included a major outage for Microsoft Outlook email service that began the previous day.

Microsoft stated on Saturday that its services had been fully restored following the email service failure. These cascading technical failures across the aviation, banking, and technology sectors highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in essential digital systems. The cumulative effect has drawn significant attention to the reliability of critical infrastructure during peak operational periods.

The sequence of disruptions also included a major outage for Microsoft Outlook email service that began the previous day. Microsoft stated on Saturday that its services had been fully restored. These cascading technical failures across the aviation, banking, and technology sectors highlight vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. The cumulative effect has drawn significant attention to the reliability of essential digital systems during peak operational periods.