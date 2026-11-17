United Airlines on Monday experienced a system outage, delaying departing flights across the country. Outlets across the political spectrum contextualized the outage within the Federal Aviation Admini...

United Airlines on Monday experienced a system outage, delaying departing flights across the country. Outlets across the political spectrum contextualized the outage within the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday.

United Airlines said it was troubleshooting a technology issue that was affecting departing flights, and that there was"no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.

Also read United Airlines Resolves Technology Issue After Systemwide Outage Delayed Flights

" According to FlightWare, a flight tracking website, United had 418 delayed flights by late Monday afternoon. The issue was fixed roughly 90 minutes after it was first reported.in the Federal Aviation Administration's network, which prompted a nationwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the ground stop to a router malfunction during routine maintenance and requested $50 billion in additional funding to overhaul the system.

Also on Monday, several banks, including Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and US Bank,quoted pilots who told air traffic controllers the problem was related to a system that helps determine a plane's final weight. AP detailed a history of pilots tracking weight calculations manually before it transitioned to electronic.

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It reported that United also grounded planes in August 2025 because of an outage in a system used to calculate weight and balance, and track flight times.said that system outages may happen more often as"major companies that underpin the entire digital economy are in a mad rush to update their complicated and often outdated computer systems as AI tools come online.

" It said this was the reason behind other recent system malfunctions on Monday, including Chase Bank, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo. The Post said none of the incidents have been attributed to a cyber attack. United Airlines said Monday it had fixed a widespread system outage that occurred just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

A system outage that lasted more than 90 minutes forced United Airlines to delay departing flights Monday, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. If it feels like the entire internet is in limbo right now — with major outages from Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase bank and United Airlines in the span of a few days — that's because it is, cyber security experts say.

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