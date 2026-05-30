United Airlines plane diverted and ‘unruly passenger’ detained after in-flight incident

The FBI and police responded to reports of a security concern with an unruly passenger on the plane, which diverted to Dane County Regional Airport.

flight bound for Minneapolis diverted to Dane County Regional Airport Friday night after reports of an unruly passenger, officials said. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

Flight UA2005, which originated in Chicago, “landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin to address a security concern with an unruly passenger,” a United spokesperson said. An FBI Milwaukee spokesperson said the agency was notified of the flight’s diversion. Its Madison office and local law enforcement responded to the airport. A Dane County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed that the plane requested law enforcement assistance.

“A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and afterwards passengers resumed their flight,” the FBI spokesperson said. Air traffic control audio obtained by NBC News captured a discussion between ground and flight personnel when law enforcement attended the incident.

“I do not believe they ever cuffed him, but they were able to finally get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit,” a crew member can be heard saying. “I believe at this point he is seated in a seat and flanked with law enforcement officers on either side. ”Joe Kottke is an assignment editor at NBC News covering domestic news, including politics, immigration, crime, entertainment and severe weather.





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United Airlines Flight Diverted to Madison After Passenger Tries to Storm CockpitUnited Airlines flight UA2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis made an emergency landing at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, after an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to breach the cockpit. The Boeing 737 with 153 people on board landed safely, and the disruptive individual was escorted off by police. No injuries were reported, and the flight continued to Minneapolis later that night. Details of the incident are under investigation.

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