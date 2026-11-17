United Airlines experiences a widespread system outage causing flight delays on Monday night. This follows a massive tech failure affecting Chase, Wells Fargo, and Zelle transactions across the US.

United Airlines confirmed a widespread system outage on Monday night that disrupted flight operations across the United States. The technical failure occurred just days after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide due to a separate technical issue. The airline communicated the status of the situation through its official social media channels, informing passengers of the ongoing difficulties.

The carrier posted on X that it was aware of the widespread system outage and that its technical teams were actively working to restore full functionality. The airline apologized to customers for the inconvenience and urged those with scheduled flights to continue checking their status on the mobile application for the most up-to-date information.

Also read United Airlines Faces Widespread System Outage Grounding Flights

Resolution And Cybersecurity Assessment

A spokesperson for United Airlines later stated that the issue has been resolved, leading to the deletion of the initial social media post. The spokesperson clarified that while some flights experienced delays, there was no impact on flights currently in progress or on United Express flights. Furthermore, the airline confirmed there is no indication that the disruption was caused by a cybersecurity breach or malicious activity.

Passenger Experiences And Complaints

Frustrated travelers took to social media to report their struggles during the outage. One user on X described being stuck on the tarmac and attributed the delay to an IT issue preventing the airline from clearing planes for takeoff. The user specifically mentioned an inability to connect to the weight system, which is a critical component for safe departure procedures.

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Banking Sector Technical Failures

The disruption at United Airlines coincided with significant technical failures in the banking sector. Thousands of customers using Chase, Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo reported being unable to log in or transfer money on Monday afternoon. Down Detector, a website tracking real-time user reports, flagged these widespread issues as they emerged across major financial institutions.

Bank Responses And Transaction Delays

Chase addressed the situation by stating that a technical bug caused some transactions to take longer than usual, but customers retained access to their accounts and funds. The bank apologized for the inconvenience and asked users to try again later. Wells Fargo also posted a notice on its website confirming that online banking services were temporarily unavailable due to technical issues.

Zelle Network And Financial Impact

US Bank confirmed its systems were not directly impacted but noted that clients sending or receiving Zelle payments with other financial institutions might experience transaction delays. Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services, which is owned by major banks including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. A spokesman for Early Warning Services stated the Zelle network was fully operational and suggested the issue lay with individual financial institutions.

Broader Technology Sector Disruptions

These events represent the latest in a string of technical issues affecting businesses and consumers nationwide. Earlier in the week, Microsoft experienced widespread issues that prevented access to Outlook, Teams, and Copilot applications. That outage halted business operations, disrupted healthcare communications, and impacted government functions. Additionally, over 20,000 flights were canceled from Friday to Sunday according to FlightAware data, with lingering impacts extending into Monday.