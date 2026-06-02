A United Airlines flight from Newark to Palma de Mallorca was forced to return to Newark after a Bluetooth device with a concerning name sparked security fears. The device, reportedly named 'Bomb', led to the aircraft being inspected and passengers rescreened before a replacement flight.

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Palma de Mallorca experienced an unexpected and lengthy delay on May 30 when their aircraft was forced to turn around and return to Newark .

The flight, which departed around 6 PM with 190 passengers and 12 crew members, landed back at the New Jersey airport at 9:37 PM. While United Airlines initially cited a need to "address a potential security concern" without elaborating, details from air traffic control communications and social media posts from those on board revealed the bizarre trigger: a Bluetooth device named with a "certain four-letter word" that understandably raises alarms in any aviation context-Bomb.

The incident unfolded after the plane was airborne. According to accounts from passengers shared on social media, the flight crew made multiple announcements instructing all travelers to turn off their Bluetooth devices. When it became apparent that a specific device could not be identified or powered down, the captain announced that someone had "done something with Bluetooth that is threatening to the safety of the flight," leading to the decision to return to Newark.

One passenger noted hearing remarks like "this little joke is ruining it for everyone," which seemed odd at the time but later clarified the situation. After landing, passengers were told to gather only their phones and passports before being escorted off the aircraft and onto buses. The Port Authority Police subsequently inspected the plane, including its cargo hold, as the Bluetooth signal could not be traced to a specific passenger in the cabin.

The device, a portable speaker, was reportedly stored in checked luggage, explaining why its owner could not comply with the crew's instruction to turn it off. All passengers then underwent rescreening by TSA and Customs and Border Protection agents before boarding a replacement flight to continue their journey to Spain. The episode highlights how modern technology, even seemingly harmless gadgets, can intersect with aviation security protocols in unexpected ways.

Naming a Bluetooth speaker "Bomb" proved to be more than a prank; it triggered a full security response, causing significant inconvenience for everyone on board. It also demonstrates the power of real-time information sharing, as live flight tracking services and air traffic control feeds allowed both passengers and online observers to piece together the reason for the diversion before the airline issued any formal statement.

The takeaway for travelers is clear: avoid giving your electronic devices any names that could be misconstrued as threats, and always be mindful of how such devices are packed and labeled. In the end, no explosive device was found, and the incident was resolved without injury, but it serves as a reminder of the stringent safety measures in place and the importance of responsible behavior when traveling by air.

United Airlines has not released additional details beyond confirming the diversion was due to a security concern that was later resolved





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United Airlines Bluetooth Security Flight Diversion Newark Mallorca Bomb Threat Passenger Incident

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