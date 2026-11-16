United Airlines passengers faced delays Monday as a reported systemwide outage prevented some aircraft from receiving critical takeoff data.

Air traffic control audio revealed United aircraft were reporting issues receiving their “takeoff numbers” from dispatch, including weight and balance information and performance data needed for a safe takeoff.

United Airlines reported a systemwide outage preventing some aircraft from receiving critical takeoff data on Monday afternoon. Following reports of potential impacts on social media, United acknowledged the outage, writing in part: “We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. ”In a statement to NBC Chicago, the Chicago-based airline said,"We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.

Also read United Airlines Reports Widespread System Outage Affecting Departing Flights

There is no impact on flights in progress.

" Air traffic control audio revealed United aircraft were reporting issues receiving their “takeoff numbers” from dispatch, including weight and balance information and performance data needed for a safe takeoff. "We are having an outage where nothing is transmitting at this moment…" a snippet of ATC audio revealed. "It’s a systemwide issue. We don’t have an estimated time to where anything is going to be restored.

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” We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at https://t.co/672Qvc9oMM.

Thanks for bearing with us! One social media user reported their flight was stuck at the gate because it could not receive weight information. Other passengers reported waiting on the tarmac. The shutdown stranded thousands of frustrated passengers, with disruptions lingering into Monday as carriers worked to restore normal schedules. Officials blamed a router issue that disrupted air traffic control communications.