United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Rules Out Merger with American Airlines, Highlights Industry Divide

In an interview at the IATA annual meeting, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated that a merger with American Airlines is unlikely due to lack of support from American's management. He discussed rising fuel costs, strong demand, and the competitive gap between airlines with loyal customers and those competing on price. Kirby also denied talks about a government golden share, dismissed JetBlue as a potential target post-Chapter 11, and ruled out buying a refinery like Delta.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby discussed the airline's strategic outlook and industry dynamics in an interview during the International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

He reiterated that a potential merger with American Airlines, while believed by him to be beneficial for consumers, is highly unlikely due to a lack of support from American's management. Kirby emphasized that any major consolidation would require a willing partner, and American's public opposition made the transaction impractical. He also denied that United had discussed giving the U.S. government a golden share as part of any merger proposal with the Trump administration.

Kirby addressed the impact of rising fuel prices on the industry, noting that higher fares are expected to help United recover the cost impact later this year. He expressed confidence in strong demand despite increasing ticket prices, though he acknowledged that eventually higher fares may have some effect. The executive framed the current industry divide as being between airlines with strong customer loyalty and those still competing primarily on price.

He rejected criticism from IATA head Willie Walsh about large U.S. carriers squeezing out competition, arguing that United and Delta Air Lines are winning due to investments in technology, service, reliability, and overall product experience that travelers value. When asked about potential acquisition targets, Kirby said JetBlue would not become a more attractive takeover candidate even if it entered Chapter 11 reorganization, citing the airline's cash and unencumbered assets.

He also dismissed fuel hedging as a structural solution to volatile fuel costs, calling it ineffective over time. While acknowledging that Delta's ownership of a refinery provides an advantage in the current environment, Kirby stated United is not interested in pursuing a similar strategy by purchasing a refinery. Overall, Kirby underscored United's operational profit strength and its ability to continue investing while some rivals are barely breaking even, positioning the carrier favorably amid an evolving competitive landscape





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United Airlines Scott Kirby American Airlines Merger Consolidation Fuel Prices Airline Industry IATA Jetblue Delta Golden Share Chapter 11 Refinery

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