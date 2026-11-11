United Airlines bans AI agents from booking flights, cites security and federal rules

United Airlines is blocking third-party AI assistants from booking flights, citing risks to customer data and potential violations of federal regulations. The move deals a blow to Meta's Muse agent and highlights growing tensions over AI agents in travel.

United Airlines said it is banning artificial intelligence agents from booking flights on behalf of travelers. The carrier cited security risks and the potential for AI bookings to violate federal rules.

United Bans AI Agents Citing Security Risks

The policy update was announced Wednesday. The decision deals a significant blow to Meta, whose new Muse agent had been touted as a way for users to book travel. Shares of Meta tumbled Wednesday on the news. Meta has invested heavily in AI and faces sky-high expectations for its agent products.

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United said AI agents require access to a customer's personal information, including payment credentials, to make bookings. The airline objected to that requirement.

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"Sharing account credentials with personal, third-party, AI assistants can expose sensitive information," United said in a statement. "Actions taken by these tools may result in unintended purchases, account changes, or use of MileagePlus miles. " The carrier also said using an AI agent to check in for a flight could violate federal regulations. Those rules require travelers to verify in person that their luggage does not contain banned substances.

United said it is updating its booking and ticketing policies to reflect the new rule.

United Restricts Access To Third Party AI Tools

"United is taking steps to restrict access - directly within our digital platforms and indirectly via travel agencies and aggregators - to prohibit use by unauthorized, third-party personal AI agents or assistants," the airline said. United added that corporate leaders in banking and retail have taken similar actions regarding AI agents.

"We encourage others to consider measures that preserve the data and security of their customers and strengthen safety," the airline said. Henry Harteveldt, an aviation analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, told CBS News that United wants to keep bookings as in-house as possible.

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Meta Agent Faces Privacy Issues Since Launch

"United is saying they don't want to add yet another, and potentially even more powerful, intermediary than they already face in terms of Google search, price-comparison metasearch sites and online travel agencies," Harteveldt said. "Flight searches cost airlines money, and undoubtedly United wants to avoid the expense associated with the surge of AI bot flight searches. " United's move comes after Meta's Muse agent faced privacy and security issues since its launch in September.

A security firm found a glitch that exposed sensitive information. That included loan applications with requested amounts, bank transaction details, a real estate investor's internal performance report, and a corporate revenue document intended for the CEO. Meta and other AI companies are betting users will rapidly adopt agents to help with mundane tasks. Those tasks range from researching which products to buy to planning and executing trip purchases.

Southwest Allows ChatGPT Access To Flight Inventory

Banks, retailers and others are wrestling with how best to handle an expected rise in agent use. That use could take sensitive tasks out of the hands of service providers. Other airlines are taking a different approach to AI agents. Southwest has made its flight inventory viewable to ChatGPT users.

Those users can access the airline's website through the AI app. United fares will still be bookable through flight aggregators such as Kayak, Hopper and Google Flights, Harteveldt said. He added that consumers shouldn't find it any more difficult to find good fares on the airline.