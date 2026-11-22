Unite NY files 75,000 signatures to replace rejected July petitions for open primaries. The group seeks to bypass Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition and expand voting rights for unaffiliated citizens ahead of the 2029 election.

Unite NY delivered a fresh collection of 75,000 petition signatures to the City Clerk's Office on Monday, restarting its legal and political campaign to implement open primaries in New York City. This strategic move follows a previous setback in July, when the group's initial submission of 42,000 signatures was declared illegitimate by city officials, effectively blocking the measure from appearing on the ballot. The organization aims to circumvent ongoing litigation and present a valid measure to voters before the next mayoral election in 2029.

The Core Petition Mechanism and Process

The revised petition process requires advocates to complete two distinct rounds of signature collection to qualify a ballot initiative for New York City elections. The first round demands a minimum of 30,000 signatures, while the second round requires an additional 15,000 valid signatures. By submitting 75,000 signatures now, Unite NY has surpassed the initial threshold and is currently working toward the final 15,000 signatures needed to secure a spot on the ballot for either the 2027 or 2028 election cycles.

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This new filing directly addresses the legal challenges that stalled the previous effort. The City Clerk's office had rejected the earlier batch of 42,000 signatures, citing illegitimacy issues that prevented the initiative from advancing. The current submission of 75,000 signatures is designed to render the previous legal dispute moot, provided that the new submissions meet the rigorous validation standards set by city election laws. The group intends to use this momentum to force a vote on the issue ahead of the 2029 mayoral contest.

Mamdani's Stance and Stakeholder Opposition

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the primary political opponent of the open primary movement, publicly defending the existing closed primary system despite growing pressure from advocacy groups. Mamdani, a democratic socialist who defeated mainstream Democrats in the 2025 primaries, argues that the current framework has functioned effectively for an extended period and does not inherently prevent increased voter participation. He maintains that the closed system, which is utilized by only six of the nation's 100 largest cities, provides stability and preserves the integrity of party nominations.

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Advocates, however, contend that the closed primary structure disproportionately excludes younger and minority voters, who are statistically more likely to register as unaffiliated. According to Unite NY, these demographics are effectively frozen out of the democratic process because they cannot participate in party-specific elections. The group highlights that super PACs and heavily funded political entities often wield more influence over closed primary outcomes than the average citizen, thereby skewing political representation and reducing genuine democratic choice for a significant portion of the electorate.

Impact on Voter Participation and Next Steps

The push for open primaries is rooted in data suggesting that a substantial segment of the population would increase their voting engagement if the current restrictions were lifted. Unite NY reports that more than one million New York City voters are currently unaffiliated, meaning they are barred from voting in either Democratic or Republican primaries. Furthermore, polling indicates that more than half of voters across the five boroughs would be more inclined to participate in elections if the city adopted an open primary system, potentially revitalizing civic engagement in local races.

Anthony Thomas, the executive director of Unite NY, emphasized that over 110,000 New Yorkers have signed petitions in support of the measure, reflecting a broad desire to expand voter access. The organization is now focused on collecting the remaining 15,000 signatures required to finalize the ballot placement. Success in this endeavor would not only alter the mechanics of New York City elections but also set a precedent for how unaffiliated voters are treated in one of the most politically significant jurisdictions in the United States.