Unique Taxidermy Collection Finds New Homes After Museum Closure

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was forced to close in August 2023 due to the presence of hazardous levels of arsenic in its taxidermy collection. The collection, known as the Brockhouse Collection, will now be donated to several institutions across the United States, ensuring its preservation and public viewing.

The Brockhouse Collection, consisting of 152 taxidermied animals dating as far back as the 1940s, included a diverse array of creatures such as monkeys, crocodiles, zebras, and tigers. The collection was considered 'one of the Midwest's most comprehensive collections of taxidermy,' according to the museum. The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a resolution on February 11th to donate the collection to several institutions across the United States. The majority of the collection, 117 specimens, will be donated to the University of Notre Dame Museum of Biodiversity in Indiana. Another 33 specimens will be donated to the Oddities Museum, Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia, while two will be donated to the Institute for Natural History Arts Inc., in Woodland Park, New Jersey. The move ensures that none of the collection will be discarded and that all items will be utilized by reputable natural history institutions. Don Kearney, Sioux Falls director of parks and recreation, informed the council that 'the right place for it is with these other institutions that are going to care for it.' Until the 1980s, taxidermy often involved the use of 'strong chemicals,' including arsenic and asbestos. To mitigate risks, the museum had implemented safety measures such as railing barriers and 'do not touch' signs since its inception. However, as the specimens aged and naturally decomposed, there was an increased possibility of human contact with potentially harmful chemicals. The recipient institutions, better equipped to display and care for the taxidermied animals, will take precautions such as displaying them behind glass and employing experts with specialized equipment. Members of the Sioux Falls City Council expressed sadness that the city's taxidermy collection could not remain in Sioux Falls but acknowledged that the donation to other institutions would ensure its preservation and long-term care.





