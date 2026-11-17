Farm Zero has taken over a space once filled by a law firm and is already making a difference.

In view of City Hall in downtown Chicago, it would be the last place you'd expect to find a farm. A new concept is proving to be successful — not only sustainable farming, but building a healthier urban food system. has taken over a space once filled by a law firm.

The farm is already making a difference. CEO and founder Russell Steinberg inside the 22,000 square feet of vacant office space in the Loop on what he calls"LaSalad Street.

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" "Because we're not out in the field, we don't have issues with pests, rodents, weather that can disrupt the continuity and quality of the food that we're growing," he said. The farm was made possible in 2024 thanks to their neighbors at City Hall — an ordinance allowing for urban agriculture inside buildings. For years, the COVID comeback was slow, with many still changing how office space is used and office structures.

"We have the ability to absorb as much of that 50 million square feet of vacant office space. We only need to get to two million to feed everyone in the city vegetables," Steinberg said. It's about more than revolutionizing vacant space and urban farming, but demonstrating a way to fill a national gap — sustainably and without pesticides.to meet food security demands.

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A report from the United Nations details projected global declines in maize, wheat, and more"…A temperature rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius will generally mean a loss in yield of a number of crop varieties.

" "We have no fuel costs for starters. So we're producing manufacturing, proximity manufacturing, healthy food, in the city, close to everybody. So we either walk it down the street to our customer, or we take it on an electric bicycle, or a small electric sprinter van," Steinberg said.

The greens harvested at the farm are already on catering and restaurant plates across Chicago — partnering with Blue Plate Catering and the Jose Andres restaurant just a couple blocks away, Bazaar Meats. , raising questions about the safety of our lettuce and produce. That drove up demand at Farm Zero.

"Demand has been out of control. Every time there's a recall, it's just another wave of people," Steinberg said. They'll be growing into a new space, a farm more than 10 times their current size inside 125 South Wacker in the coming months.

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"I think people should realize that now there's something on the way that is actually going to reverse the fear of 10 billion people by 2050 and not enough food for everybody. This is a repeatable, copy-and-pasteable model in every other U.S. city. It is giving a lot of people hope," Steinberg said.