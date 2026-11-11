Unique 2026 Advent Calendars That Are Actually Worth Your Money (& Better Than a Couple of Bobby Pins)

We've got 15 advent calendars, from beauty to food.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.after numerous content creators did unboxing videos and found a couple of SKIMS-branded bobby pins, loose hair ties, and headbands that look suspiciously like bra straps.

Unfortunately, not even a couple of cute keychains and bag charms could save it. Needless to say, many people were less than enthused and made that known on TikTok. The backlash got so big that SKIMS announced that they were offering refunds for anyone unhappy with their purchase.

Also read Best Beauty Advent Calendars Available for 2024 Holiday Season

Bath & Body Works’ Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Perfume Is Limited to Just 1,000 Bottles — How to Get Yourstypically provide a great value , where you can get a decent amount of travel-size and full-size products for a price tag that is way less than you’d generally see at the store or a brand’s site. But as we’ve seen recently, that’s not always the case.

Whether you’re passionate about makeup, chocolate, or bath bombs , there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Advent calendars can also be a fun way to treat yourself during the holiday season while bringing your family, friends, and any other loved ones closer together through a shared experience as you’re surprised with some goodies each day.

, and everything in between, we’ve rounded up a list of the best and most unique advent calendars of 2026. All of these were handpicked and editor-approved to be worth your money.that you can unlock each day. Each chapter is sealed so you can’t accidentally continue on. Per its description, it’s an enemies-to-lovers, brother’s best friend novel holiday romance that you can unfold all throughout December.

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It’s also currently an Amazon #1-best seller in the Feel-Good Fiction category! Sometimes it isn’t about the content inside the advent calendar, but the advent calendar itself. This year, we’ve seen some really fun packaging, like this 12 Days of Lip Beauty from Macy’s. In this advent calendar you’ll unlock bestsellers from brands like MAKE UP FOREVER, Smashbox, BareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, and NARS.

It even comes with a mix of full-size and travel-sized lippies. The set is valued at $200, but since it’s on sale for theirthat you can snag at Anthropologie lets you embroider an icon from “The Night Before Christmas” as a way to count down to Christmas. The kit features everything you need to make a chic holiday embroidery.

“I purchased this for my mom as a fun project before Christmas,” wrote one reviewer. “She loved it and finished early. She couldn’t wait the 24 days! I would recommend this for anyone who loves to sew.

”, from its colorful and cool artwork to the fact that you’re getting a huge advent calendar full of Fishwife tins. Per the brand, it’s their “biggest product ever” and features one-of-a-kind items that you can’t find anywhere else. So, not only will you get the Fishwife faves, you’ll also be treated to their Bag Balm collab, a cute little keychain and more.

While bath bombs might not first come to mind when thinking about Advent calendars, you shouldn’t rule out this, especially if you’re shopping for someone who always puts self-care at the forefront. While this Advent calendar is an investment priced at $330, the calendar box includes 10 exclusive bath bombs you can only get with this calendar, including the golden pear bath bomb and carrot bath bomb, to name a few.

There are quite a few fun advent calendars for book lovers this year, and here’s another one that’s definitely worth a look.features “24 days of literary surprises. ” The set comes with 18 Real Mini Books, along with six accessories to complete your own mini library. So fun!. You’ll receive 24 items designed to make you feel new sensations every day leading up to Christmas.

While you can expect a couple of surprises along the way, it would be remiss not to mention that Womanizer Liberty 2 and We-Vibe Sync Lite are included.will be. In short, they’re basically a fun way to personalize the look of your lip balm by hooking a charm on it. The set does come with a punch tool to make a hole in the lip balm so you can attach a charm to it.

At $20, it’s a pretty affordable advent calendar and one that’s pretty unique.. You’ll get 24 cans in total, with 11 awesome flavors and three cans of their yummy Red Bull Winter Edition to keep things festive. We’re sure everyone knows someone in their life who could use or would gladly take one of these!

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The person in your life who is lucky enough to receive this advent calendar will definitely be cheesing from the moment you hand it to them. While this may not come as a surprise, thiscontains a dozen cheese varieties to match every palate, from apple-walnut smoked cheese and seahive cheese, to give you a feel for what your taste buds can expect.

This gift crate is also exclusive to Williams Sonoma, so you won’t be able to find it anywhere else, which is pretty neat.. You can look forward to 15 makeup and skincare goodies as you open each drawer, with a full-size gua sha tool and Matte Revolution Pillow Talk as some of the highlights..

While you can look forward to opening fun microdolls of your favorite Disney Princesses, including Cinderella, Mulan, and Moana, you can also look forward to opening up some other supporting characters as well, including Sebastian and Pua. And, when you’re done opening each of the days, the box transforms into a game board for fun for the whole family ..

This calendar is unique in that it forms a tree shape with ornaments of your favorite American Girl dolls that you can pop out as the days pass. It also includes a softcover book with facts..

In addition to the classic Lindt balls, this calendar set includes some chocolate in the shape of teddy bears to match those which decorate its vibrant red box.is a solid pick. This 24-day Advent calendar meets the mark when it comes to high-quality body care products. Whether you’re into fragrance, hair, or body care, this box has it all. And we can’t forget to mention that the gift box is reusable.

Since you can buy this for $215 , we think that’s a pretty good deal. Be sure to check out some of our other holiday gift guides, which were all carefully curated by our shopping editors.29 Best Gifts for Working Moms to Upgrade Her Workday, Beauty Routine & DowntimeWe’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest holiday launches, including new advent calendars as they come. Happy Shopping! It’s Here!

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