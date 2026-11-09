Union Station rolls into the holidays with a free tree lighting party

Retro-loving LA expert Charles Phoenix will host the seasonal celebration, which will feature live music and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Retro-loving LA expert Charles Phoenix will host the seasonal celebration, which will feature live music and an appearance by Santa Claus. It's a beautiful building with a bounty of bustle, it is a splendid structure boasting loads of elegant splendor, and the transportation landmark's story includes a number of intriguing twists and turns, much like a lengthy stretch of railroad tracks.

The busy hub also famously embraces the holidays, putting it at the top of another list: Sparkly Southern California places to see, for free, when the most festive stretch of the year arrives. The sparkle-packed centerpiece of the station's holiday look is its grand Christmas tree, a specimen so notable that it enjoys its ownMariachi Ausente and Lizzy & The Triggermen will perform, too, if you're seeking some sweet sounds with your sparkle, while Santa and stilt walkers will make colorful cameos.

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Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend. Goodies that fit the merry mood, adorable photo spots, and other fa, la, details will add cheer and charm to the free festivities.

The place to be? The Union Station Ticket Concourse, of course, that gorgeous and grand hall near the building's entrance.

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"For 11 years, the Union Station Tree Lighting Ceremony has brought Angelenos together to celebrate the holidays," said Jeff Brown, Vice President and General Manager, Morlin Asset Management at Los Angeles Union Station. "Through our partnership with Metro, we're proud to strengthen Union Station's role as a cultural landmark, community gathering place, and the living room of Los Angeles. " "We're delighted to welcome Charles Phoenix, a beloved champion of LA history and culture, to host this year's celebration.

" If you can't make the Nov. 19 party, you can still visit over the coming weeks to admire the decorations at the Art-Deco-meets-Streamline-Moderne-meets-Mission-Revival destination, which will mark its 90th anniversary in a few years.