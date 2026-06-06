Tours by Metro highlight architecture, history

Union Station, showing the architecture and history of one of L.A. ’s major landmarks. The 1939 building mixes art deco and Spanish colonial in a Mission Moderne style and earned a spot in the National Register of Historic Places.

It’s called Union Station because when it opened in 1939, it joined the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe railway. A thriving Chinese American neighborhood was destroyed to make way for Union Station’s construction. The tour explores this history through an art piece titled includeYou may know about Union Station as an L.A. landmark or as a transportation hub — but how much do you know about its rich architectural history?

To foster that interest and knowledge, Metro created a series of public tours of the station this spring.

“There's so much that you might just walk by without really having the opportunity to delve deeply into,” said Zipporah Lax Yamamoto, deputy executive officer of Metro’s art program. “ a really wonderful opportunity to be able to spend time with the station, learn more about the historic landmark, which belongs to all of us.

”It’s called Union Station because when it opened in 1939, it connected the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe railway. , its style is very different. Union Station’s interior and exterior mixes art deco, Spanish colonial and other styles into a hybrid dubbed Mission Moderne. As you begin the tour, entering from Alameda Street, tour guides ask you to look up at the decorative elements in the high ceilings.

The beams and geometric patterns may look like wood — but they’re actually just painted to look that way.by artists May Sun and Richard Wyatt in 1995. Sun’s piece uses remnants of the Chinese American homes torn down to build the station, a reference to the high price that community paid for this building’s construction.

“It was an enormous price. Chinatown ceased to exist in this area. … The families that lived here during that time are still around and maintain archives of that time period and the original Chinatown here, and we've worked with those families to have those objects on display,” Lax Yamamoto said.

Meanwhile, Wyatt’s large-scale mural includes the face of a Chinese man, along with nine other people of different races, ethnicities and ages; a nod to the diversity of the city since its founding in the late 1700s.but the RSVPs have reached their maximum; however, Lax Yamamoto said Metro will decide whether to continue them based on what people have thought about the tours. Meanwhile, Union Station is set to swell with people in the next couple of months as L.A. hosts World Cup games.

The station is the site of an officialexplores the weird and secret bits of SoCal that would excite even the most jaded Angelenos. He also covers mental health. Soundpedro, the annual sound art festival, returns to the Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro for its tenth year Saturday night. Once a year, dozens of sound artists converge on the hill with views of the harbor below to perform their audio art, which can range from serene to “beautifully weird.

”This year includes a performer bending a bar of tin with his bare hands to get it to emit what’s called a"tin cry" and synthesizer-based soundscapes that take inspiration from both the ocean and the industrial space below. Soundpedro, the annual sound art festival, returns to the Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro for its 10th year Saturday night.

Once a year, dozens of sound artists converge on the hill with views of the harbor below to perform their audio art, which can range from serene to “beautifully weird. ”This year includes a performer bending a bar of tin with his bare hands to get it to emit what’s called a"tin cry" and synthesizer-based soundscapes that take inspiration from both the ocean and the industrial space below.

England is the birthplace of soccer..... but the last time the team won the World Cup was 1966. Undeterred, England fans turn up every four years with hope in their hearts, says LAist Senior Editor Suzanne Levy, who grew up in the U.K.As all eyes look to the Americas, English fans are beginning another bruising round of matches. Could this year be the one that brings the trophy home?

When I first came to the states many years ago, if I’d mentioned Arsenal, people would have thought I was referring to the U.S. military or something. But all that has changed. You can now watch U.K. premier league games in sports bars, most kids play soccer, and Ted Lasso is must-watch TV. To which I say — welcome.

We English are proud of the fact that soccer began with us more than 150 years ago. And every World Cup, we think, surely this will be the year that the trophy returns home — the year that we’ll win! Queen Elizabeth II awarding the Jules Rimet World Cup Trophy to Bobby Moore after England won the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley. I mean it did happen … once… back in 1966.

It’s such a long time ago the game was televised in black and white and shillings were still being used. My mother was nine months pregnant with my brother, and got so excited jumping up and down she went into labor and had him the next day. World Cup Willie they called him. Actually his name is David, but never mind.

Since then, every four years everyone in the U.K. watches the games with bated breath. And then something stupid will happen, and we’ll lose, like that time in 1998 when David Beckham lost his temper and was sent off, and we’ll sit there, gloomy and despondent.

I know because I was there in my friend’s living room in London, gloomy and despondent, thinking just once, just once, maybe could we please have a win? The last World Cup, I went to Ye Olde Kings Head in Santa Monica to watch England play. At 7 a.m. it was full of people already on their third pint of beer.

And when the team got through to the next round, the gentle men of England ran outside the pub, whipped off their shirts and started weaving through traffic, singing football chants and acting like hooligans. I really couldn’t decide if I was embarrassed or if it felt like home. Anyway, this time, since I’m now an American citizen, it’s in my contract that I need to support Team USA.

I’m a dual citizen, though, so I’ll also be cheering for England. If by any chance Team USA and England play each other, my two selves will be watching, with a cup of tea in one hand, and a cold brewski in the other, and the polarities will explode, or something. But what will probably happen is that both teams will be eclipsed by Brazil or France playing the beautiful game… beautifully. Cheers.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Los Angeles actually has a massive public transport system serving the region, which boasts the world's longest light rail line in the form of the 58-mile long Line A and tons of buses.

But if you opt to engage in the gladiator sport that is L.A. driving — a reminder you're going to need to park that thing too. Stereotypes die hard. Los Angeles actually has a massive public transport system serving the region, which boasts the world's longest light rail line in the form of the 58-mile long Line A and tons of buses.

But if you opt to engage in the gladiator sport that is L.A. driving — a reminder you're going to need to park that thing too. Red, White and Blue curb regulations are in effect 24/7, unless otherwise noted.

And additional restrictions could apply if posted on a sign,Vehicles with a commercial license plate can park here, but only if they are actively loading or unloading stuff, for a maximum of 30 minutes Restrictions are in effect Monday through Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise posted on signsVehicles without a commercial license plate may load and unload passengers or baggage, for a maximum of 5 minutesThose famous 'clashing' L.A. parking signs Before we move on to other facets of parking in Los Angeles. We want to take a moment to address a persistent complaint about confusing parking signs that are often clustered together.

When you encounter this phenomenon, we suggest patience. You don't need a degree in math, probably just a pen and paper.

No parking on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. because of street cleaning all other days you can park between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but please be aware there's a 2 hour parking limit Every night, you can stop your vehicle for 10 minutes only for passenger loading between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. If the curb is not white, then you can park outside of the 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. window without that restrictionBut remember on Mondays, parking is prohibited from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. because of street cleaningLADOT says it operates some 38,000 parking meters in the city. Sometimes it feels as if there are as many meter enforcement people out there.

, meaning it cannot accept coins or a credit card, then you can only park for free up to the posted time limit. No Parking with specified days and times onlyStreet sweeping If a national holiday falls on a Saturday it will be observed by the city on a Friday. If it falls on a Sunday it will be observed by the city on a Monday.

Parking restrictions are not enforced on both the holiday and the observed holiday. This summer in Los Angeles is likely to be hotter and drier than usual, according to the National Weather Service. We put together a guide to help you beat the heat. One thing about Los Angeles in the summer — it’s guaranteed to get hot.

In fact, there’s a good chance that we’ll see El Niño emerge in the coming months, meaning this summer could be hotter and drier than usual, according to theDon’t sleep on local libraries L.A. and the greater Los Angeles area have dozens of libraries that are not only air conditioned, but they also provide more than just books. Take the eclecticCerritos Library is at 18025 Bloomfield Ave. , Cerritos. Los Angeles has no shortage of public pools to dip into.

If water slides are your thing, check out theboasts a small museum dedicated to the ice machine and hours for public skating. The rink is located on 8041 Jackson St. You can also skate at the LA Kings Ice Pickwick in Burbank; public skate is $22 a person. You can find their daily schedule Another fun way to get out of the sun is to visit a museum and their air-conditioned exhibits.

L.A. has so many to choose from, but here are a few:





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