Union defender Neil Pierre was one of three young players to make his national team debut this year. Now in the MLS playoffs, he can’t believe how far he’s come

Nick Sirianni’s latest altercation with fans, this time at Dallas, overshadows the biggest win of the season We should be talking about a second straight big win, about "Bazooka" Joe Milton and DeVonta Smith and Jake Elliott beating the Cowboys.

Instead, we're talking about the coach woofing with fans. Again Eagles news: More Nick Sirianni sideline antics; Joe Milton earns a chat with Tom Brady; injury updatesLa Salle stuns Villanova, Shayla Smith emerges as a star at Temple, and chaos in the women’s Big 5 standings, too The Explorers beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2008, adding another wrinkle to the women’s Big 5 Classic championship picture. Here’s a roundup of what you missed this week.

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Neil Pierre’s path to the pros with the Union was forged by humble nature — and dedicated family — not imposing size At 19, what does Pierre attribute to his rise as one of Major League Soccer's toughest defenders? Determination, a good deal of sacrifice, the right timing, and his mother's cooking.