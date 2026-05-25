Union leaders threaten 'winter of discontent' over inflation-busting pay hikes

Militant union bosses are planning a national campaign of strikes over above-inflation pay demands, with hopes that Labour leader-in-waiting Andy Burnham will push for inflation-busting pay hikes if he becomes leader. The threat of industrial action comes as the unions plan to call ballots in the autumn and winter if their pay demands aren't met, with schools and rail union barons leading the charge.

Militant union barons are plotting a winter of discontent in a bid to get inflation-busting pay hikes , while hoping sympathetic Andy Burnham will aid their cause.

Union sources say barons are gearing up for national action which could shut down hospitals, schools, and the railways after Labour made it easier to call strikes. Both school and rail union barons are threatening to ballot members in the Autumn and winter if their above-inflation pay demands aren’t met. And health union bosses are expected to hold fresh ballots to keep their doctors’ strikes going until Christmas, with nurses’ walkouts also being threatened at some hospitals.

One senior union source said projected rising inflation made strikes more likely because they will be demanding higher pay hikes. They said the situation is reminiscent of the 'winter of discontent' seen under the Tories, but now the unions are hoping Mr Burnham, who has pocketed thousands of pounds in union donations ahead of his expected leadership bid, will win the Makerfield by-election and go on to become Prime Minister





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