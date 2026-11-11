Union demands accountability after Riverhead school district employees allege racism, retaliation

According to the employees, an audio recording capturing the alleged remarks was presented to the Board of Education during an executive session on Oct. 28.

According to the employees, an audio recording capturing the alleged remarks was presented to the Board of Education during an executive session on Oct. 28.

STORM WATCH: Developing nor'easter to bring wet and windy weather later this week Three Riverhead Central School District employees are accusing a supervisor of making racist remarks and retaliating against them after they voiced concerns about their working conditions. The employees, all longtime staff members in the district's Buildings and Grounds Department, allege they were subjected to repeated crude and racist comments, intimidation and bullying by the district's director of facilities.

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According to the employees, an audio recording capturing the alleged remarks was presented to the Board of Education during an executive session on Oct. 28. The workers say their working conditions deteriorated after reporting the behavior, noting changes to their job assignments that they believe were retaliatory. The Civil Service Employees Association , the union representing the workers, called for immediate action from district leadership.

"Discrimination is unacceptable and we will not stop fighting until our members are in a stable work environment," CSEA said in a statement to News 12, adding that it "demands accountability for the actions we believe were taken against our members. " Community members expressed shock and concern over the allegations involving the diverse school district. "It's awful," said Riverhead resident Emily Nieves. "There's a lot of diversity in that school, too.

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It's just sick.

" In response to the claims, the Riverhead Central School District stated, "While the independent investigator's findings found all of the allegations against Mr. Martino unfounded, the district is aware that an appeal of those findings has been filed. As this remains an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, per district policy and upon advice of legal counsel, the district has no further comment at this time. "15-year-old West Hempstead student found with loaded gun in locker