Union Boss Daniel Kebede's £164,654 Pay Package Sparks Outrage Amid Strike Threats

Daniel Kebede, head of the National Education Union, received a £164,654 compensation package last year, nearly matching the Prime Minister's salary, as the union threatens more strikes and issues guidance for teachers to avoid weekend work.

The head of the National Education Union (NEU), Daniel Kebede , received a total compensation package of £164,654 last year, nearly matching the Prime Minister's salary, according to newly released documents.

The package included a base salary of £137,000, pension and National Insurance contributions of £26,300, and nearly £1,300 for a car and health plan. This represents a £10,000 increase over the previous year, placing Kebede among the highest-paid union leaders in the country and within the top 2 percent of UK earners.

In contrast, Sir Keir Starmer's base salary was approximately £167,000 last year. The generous pay package came as the NEU caused significant disruption in schools. Over the same period, the union conducted 230 ballots on industrial action, leading to 25 walkouts or other forms of action short of a strike. A total of 477 working days were lost, an analysis of union documents reveals.

The NEU has also issued a 34-page workload bargaining toolkit instructing teachers to refuse work that disrupts their work-life balance, such as marking or responding to emails on weekends or bank holidays. The toolkit advises that lunch breaks should be at least 40 minutes and that teachers should not be required to use different colored pens for marking. Conservative MPs have criticized Kebede and the NEU.

Greg Smith called him a classic union baron taking massive pay while causing chaos for working people. Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith branded Kebede a fat cat putting teachers' interests above children's. The TaxPayers' Alliance expressed outrage that a union boss on a six-figure salary is threatening more disruption.

Despite mounting frustration from parents and pupils, including a counterprotest at Connaught School for Girls in east London after 45 days of strikes, the NEU has threatened to ballot for national strikes from October unless the government provides a fully-funded pay offer exceeding inflation. The Department for Education has offered a 6.5 percent pay rise over three years, which the union has dismissed as an insult





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