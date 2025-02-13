Unilever Sales Growth Slightly Below Forecasts, Ice Cream Unit to Be Demerged

Unilever reported a 4% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales, slightly missing forecasts. The company expects full-year sales growth in line with its 3% to 5% range after a slower start to 2025. Unilever also announced plans to demerge its ice cream unit in Amsterdam, London, and New York.

Unilever reported a 4% increase in fourth-quarter underlying sales, slightly below the anticipated 4.1% growth. For the full year, underlying sales expanded by 4.2%, marginally trailing the estimated 4.3%. The British consumer goods giant outlined its 2025 outlook, projecting full-year sales growth within its long-term range of 3% to 5% after anticipating a slower start to 2025.

Unilever also revealed plans to separate its ice cream division through a demerger, with listings in Amsterdam, London, and New York. The company noted a slightly weaker-than-expected sales performance while pointing to a modest beginning in 2025, though it expects a rebound in the second half of the year.Unilever, known for brands like Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise, reported a 4% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales, slightly missing the 4.1% increase projected by analysts. Full-year underlying sales grew by 4.2%, slightly below the 4.3% consensus estimate. Underlying operating margins reached 18.4%, in line with the company's full-year forecasts. CEO Hein Schumacher stated, 'Today's results reflect a year of significant activity as we focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently higher performing business.' Looking ahead, Unilever anticipates full-year sales growth within its 3% to 5% range for 2025, expecting a 'modest improvement' in underlying operating margins, which will be realized in the second half of the year. In a separate development, Unilever confirmed its plans to demerge its ice cream business, which includes brands like Ben & Jerry's and Magnum. The demerger will involve a triple listing on the Amsterdam, London, and New York Stock Exchanges, mirroring Unilever's current share listings. Schumacher assured that the demerger is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with Amsterdam as the primary listing. When asked about the possibility of selling the ice cream unit, Schumacher emphasized the company's commitment to a successful demerger, stating, 'That's what all our actions are about.'





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unilever Sales Growth Ice Cream Demerger Amsterdam London New York

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unilever Reports Satisfactory Sales Growth Despite 2025 SlowdownUnilever announces a 4% rise in Q4 underlying sales, slightly below forecasts. The company anticipates a slower start to 2025 but expects a rebound in the second half. Unilever also provides an update on the planned demerger of its ice cream business, revealing a triple listing in Amsterdam, London, and New York.

Read more »

Danish brewer Carlsberg slightly misses on fourth-quarter sales, points to slower growth in 2025Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday reported a slight miss in fourth-year sales and pointed to lower growth in 2025.

Read more »

Porsche Canada Sales Dip Slightly in 2024, Certified Pre-Owned Sales SurgePorsche Canada delivered 10,374 vehicles in 2024, a 2.5% decrease from the previous year. However, sales of Porsche Certified Pre-Owned vehicles increased by 16.7% to 4,101 units. The brand's performance in Canada highlights a continued preference for combustion-powered sports models despite the shift towards electric vehicles. Porsche Canada is also looking ahead to 2025 with the opening of its first Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto, which is expected to boost brand loyalty.

Read more »

Unilever sales just miss expectations; Ben and Jerry's ice cream unit heads for triple listingConsumer goods giant Unilever posted slightly weaker-than-expected sales growth and pointed to a “slower start to 2025.”

Read more »

Apple's iPhone Sales Dip Slightly as AI Push Faces HeadwindsApple reports a slight dip in iPhone sales during the holiday quarter, signaling a slower start to the company's AI integration efforts. Despite CEO Tim Cook's optimism about future innovation, concerns linger about the impact of AI on Apple's revenue growth, especially in key markets like China.

Read more »

Kering slightly beats fourth-quarter forecasts but sales at embattled Gucci brand plunge 24%French luxury goods firm Kering on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales that were nevertheless down year-on-year amid lagging demand for…

Read more »