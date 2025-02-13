Unilever Reports Satisfactory Sales Growth Despite 2025 Slowdown

Unilever announces a 4% rise in Q4 underlying sales, slightly below forecasts. The company anticipates a slower start to 2025 but expects a rebound in the second half. Unilever also provides an update on the planned demerger of its ice cream business, revealing a triple listing in Amsterdam, London, and New York.

Unilever reported a 4% increase in underlying sales for the fourth quarter, slightly below the 4.1% forecast. Full-year underlying sales grew by 4.2%, falling short of the 4.3% estimate. Looking ahead to 2025, the British consumer goods giant anticipates full-year sales growth within its long-term range of 3% to 5%, despite expecting a slower start to the year. Unilever expects this slowdown to reverse in the second half of 2025.

The company also provided an update on the planned separation of its ice cream business, which includes renowned brands like Ben & Jerry's and Magnum. Unilever revealed that the demerger will be executed through a triple listing on the Amsterdam, London, and New York stock exchanges, mirroring Unilever's current listing. This demerger is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, with Amsterdam serving as the primary listing for the ice cream unit.CEO Hein Schumacher emphasized the company's commitment to driving transformation and achieving consistent high performance. He highlighted the successful execution of strategies throughout the year, leading to the current financial results. Schumacher also addressed the ongoing sale of several food lines, with combined sales of approximately 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion), as part of Unilever's efforts to streamline its portfolio and focus on key growth areas. He assured investors that the company remains dedicated to completing the demerger successfully and delivering value to its stakeholders





