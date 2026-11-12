Unilever Reorganizes Into Six Global Units For 2027 On AI Creator Marketing

Unilever implements a six-unit operating model by 2027 and scales marketing to 500,000 creators. This strategic shift aims to boost ROI and adapt to digital media changes.

Unilever announced a major structural transformation of its global operations, targeting the full rollout of a new six-unit organizational model by 2027. This strategic realignment coincides with a fundamental pivot in marketing strategy, where the consumer goods giant now relies on a network of 500,000 content creators and artificial intelligence to drive brand discovery and revenue.

The company utilized a recent investor event on November 4 to detail these connected changes, emphasizing a principle of global strategy with local execution. Leadership has been explicitly tasked with managing the convergence of content, media, and commerce to ensure the new structure drives tangible business results across international markets.

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Leadership Changes And Organizational Structure

Leandro Barreto will assume the role of chief growth and marketing officer starting January 1, 2024. This promotion moves him from his current position as chief marketing officer of Unilever and its beauty and wellbeing business to a role that includes full profit and loss responsibility. This change aligns with a broader industry trend of elevating marketing leaders to executive positions with direct accountability for financial outcomes.

The reorganization follows Unilever's recent evolution into a pure-play home and personal care company. This shift was marked by the separation of its ice cream business last year and the ongoing plans to spin off its food business. The company is currently engaged in a $44.8 billion deal with McCormick to divest its food portfolio, a transaction that recently encountered antitrust scrutiny in the United Kingdom.

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Scale Of Creator Economy And AI Integration

Unilever has significantly scaled its social-first marketing infrastructure, now working with 500,000 content creators. This figure represents a massive expansion from the 300,000 creators previously reported and a mere 20,000 when CEO Fernando Fernandez joined the company. The scale of this network allows Unilever to produce twelve times more content in the current period compared to 2024.

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in this expanded output, with AI-generated content produced at 90% lower cost than traditional methods. Unilever reports that content produced by creators delivers a return on investment that is 1.5 times higher than brand-led content. However, the company treats these efficiency gains as a necessary cost of operating in a digital-first environment rather than a direct contribution to bottom-line profit margins.

Strategic Shift In Media Buying And Engagement

The company has shifted half of its digital advertising spend toward social-first and creator-driven marketing. This strategy is part of the SASSY brand philosophy and reflects a recognition that traditional media buying based on volume is no longer sufficient. Fernandez noted that the old advantage of purchasing large media volumes from single broadcasters has vanished in the current landscape.

Media procurement now occurs through platforms such as Meta, Google, Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok. In this ecosystem, the primary metric for success is the quality of engagement a brand generates on these platforms. Unilever acknowledges that video content on these platforms can turn negative after approximately four days, making the ability to test, iterate, and abandon content quickly essential for maintaining brand performance.

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Performance Outlook And Algorithmic Challenges

Against this backdrop of organizational and marketing transformation, Unilever upgraded its financial guidance for 2026. The company now expects at least 3% underlying volume growth for the full year. This optimistic outlook is driven by the company's ability to compete more effectively in digital markets through speed and creator leverage.

Despite these advances, Fernandez acknowledged that authority systems, such as those used by large language models and agentic shopping tools, remain a competitive gap. Algorithms on these platforms weight factors such as geographic proximity, independent recommendations, clinical proof, patents, and user reviews. This favors brands with strong scientific backing and substantial budgets, areas where Unilever aims to improve its standing relative to competitors.